Yuvraj and Dhoni’s joy makes cricket fans nostalgic; WATCH

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took social media by storm on Monday, December 6 by posting a story on his official Instagram handle, where he can be seen conversing with his former teammate and legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Both cricketers are two of the most popular faces in Indian cricket. They have chosen the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup trophy and the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup trophy together, among many other milestones they have achieved together.

Meanwhile, after retiring from international cricket, both cricketers are rarely seen together as Yuvraj no longer plays in the Indian Premier League. However, Yuvraj and Dhoni met while filming a commercial commercial on Monday, which turned out to be a nostalgic moment for the cricket fans.

Instagram story posted by Yuvraj Singh-

How did cricket fans react to Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni’s reunion?

Seeing Yuvraj Singh’s Instagram story, one fan grabbed his official Twitter handle and tweeted that seeing Yuvraj and Dhonis’ reunion gave him goosebumps, calling the photo the biggest multi-star material. Another fan, meanwhile, praised both cricketers for being the two greatest players of all time to bat in the middle order for India. At the same time, another fan named Dhoni and Yuvraj the top finishers for the Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, among the many fan comments, one of the fans said the two legends are probably two of India’s most celebrated cricketers as they have bestowed countless glories on the fans to celebrate.

yuvraj singh and ms dhoni reunion gave me goosebumps seeing them together in the picture biggest multistarer materials what an icons of the game legends Jairam (@OneManDynastyy) December 7, 2021

Ms dhoni and yuvraj Singh are the best finishers in the Indian team visanth k (@visanth_5) December 7, 2021

This duo of Indian cricket

Probably India’s two most celebrated cricketers who have given us countless glorious moments to celebrate.

Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Z4hOhZK1pt Hard Tegta (@iamharshtegta) December 6, 2021

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni’s Incredible Milestones While Playing for the Indian Cricket Team

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni played together for the Indian cricket team from 2004 to 2019 and achieved many glorious milestones together. They brought many memorable victories to the team, including the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup final where Yuvraj sidelined the non-strikers as Dhoni scored the historic win at Wankhede Stadium. At the same time, Dhoni witnessed Yuvraj hit six sixes in an over during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup match against England.

