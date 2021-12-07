Sports
Yuvraj and Dhoni’s joy makes cricket fans nostalgic; WATCH
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took social media by storm on Monday, December 6 by posting a story on his official Instagram handle, where he can be seen conversing with his former teammate and legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Both cricketers are two of the most popular faces in Indian cricket. They have chosen the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup trophy and the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup trophy together, among many other milestones they have achieved together.
Meanwhile, after retiring from international cricket, both cricketers are rarely seen together as Yuvraj no longer plays in the Indian Premier League. However, Yuvraj and Dhoni met while filming a commercial commercial on Monday, which turned out to be a nostalgic moment for the cricket fans.
Instagram story posted by Yuvraj Singh-
How did cricket fans react to Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni’s reunion?
Seeing Yuvraj Singh’s Instagram story, one fan grabbed his official Twitter handle and tweeted that seeing Yuvraj and Dhonis’ reunion gave him goosebumps, calling the photo the biggest multi-star material. Another fan, meanwhile, praised both cricketers for being the two greatest players of all time to bat in the middle order for India. At the same time, another fan named Dhoni and Yuvraj the top finishers for the Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, among the many fan comments, one of the fans said the two legends are probably two of India’s most celebrated cricketers as they have bestowed countless glories on the fans to celebrate.
yuvraj singh and ms dhoni reunion gave me goosebumps seeing them together in the picture biggest multistarer materials what an icons of the game legends
Jairam (@OneManDynastyy) December 7, 2021
Ms dhoni and yuvraj Singh are the best finishers in the Indian team
visanth k (@visanth_5) December 7, 2021
This duo of Indian cricket
Probably India’s two most celebrated cricketers who have given us countless glorious moments to celebrate.
Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Z4hOhZK1pt
Hard Tegta (@iamharshtegta) December 6, 2021
Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni’s Incredible Milestones While Playing for the Indian Cricket Team
Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni played together for the Indian cricket team from 2004 to 2019 and achieved many glorious milestones together. They brought many memorable victories to the team, including the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup final where Yuvraj sidelined the non-strikers as Dhoni scored the historic win at Wankhede Stadium. At the same time, Dhoni witnessed Yuvraj hit six sixes in an over during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup match against England.
(Image:PTI/Instagram- @yuvisofficial)
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/cricket-news/old-friends-reunite-yuvraj-and-dhonis-bonhomie-is-making-cricket-fans-nostalgic-watch.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]