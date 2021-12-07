Twelve Ducks Earn All-Pac-12 Recognition

EUGENE, Or. The Oregon soccer team was well represented on the Pac-12 teams for all conferences released Tuesday afternoon, with five players on the first team, two on the second team and five players receiving commendations.

TJ Bas , Brandon Dorlus , Verone McKinley III , Noah Sewell and Kayvon Thibodeaux were all selected to the first team by the conference coaches, giving Oregon the second most first-team selections in the league. The five first-team winners are the most for the program since the Ducks had five in 2015. Oregon leads the conference with four first-team defensive rosters, the most in program history.

Alex Forsyth and Camden Lewis both landed on the second team; Oregon’s seven selections between the first and second teams are the third most in the conference. Popo Aumavae , Anthony Brown , Travis dye , Ryan Walk and Mykael Wright all deserved honorable mention.

Click here to view all of the Pac-12 football conference rosters for 2021.

OL TJ Bas Pac-12 All Conference First Team

Played the most snaps (856) of all Oregon offensive players.

Started the first six games at left guard and the last seven at left tackle.

Overall rating of 84.4 by Pro Football Focus, the eighth of Pac-12’s offensive linemen.

89.8 run-blocking grade by PFF is fifth best among Pac-12 O-linemen.

Only two sacks and 13 QB prints allowed in 404 pass-blocking capabilities.

Helped UO rush for 203.23 yards per game, good for No. 24 in the nation.

Oregon rushed for more than 200 yards seven times, including two 300-yard games.

DL Brandon Dorlus Pac-12 All Conference First Team

Finished regular season with 23 tackles, 7.0 loss tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Third on the team in TFLs and fourth in sacks.

79.5 overall rating by PFF, second best among Pac-12 defensive linemen.

Led Pac-12 interior defensive linemen with an 83.0 pass-rushing rating by PFF.

41 total QB pressures according to PFF, 17 more than any other Pac-12 D-lineman in the interior.

Seven games with a TFL, including two in Oregon’s win over Arizona.

s Verone McKinley III Pac-12 All Conference First Team

One of three finalists for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, presented to the nation’s best defense.

Leads the nation with six interceptions this season.

Second to Oregon with 71 total tackles, third most among Pac-12 defensive backs.

Leads the Ducks with six pass breakups.

Four interceptions in three games against Ohio State, Stony Brook and Arizona.

Sealed Oregon’s win over then-No. 3 Ohio State with an interception.

Two interceptions vs. Stony Brook, his second multi-pick game of his career.

11 career interceptions, one away from cracking the all-time UO top 10.

Six interceptions is one away from the UO single-season top 10.

LB Noah Sewell Pac-12 All Conference First Team

Tied for #2 in the Pac-12 with 106 tackles, 35 more than any other Duck.

First Duck with 100 tackles in a season since Troy Dye in 2018.

Six double-digit tackle performances, including a career-high 14 vs. Arizona.

Second among Ducks with 8.0 tackles for loss and four sacks.

89.7 pass-rush rating by PFF, shared for 11th best among FBS linebackers.

32 total quarterback pressures according to PFF, equated to No. 5 among FBS linebackers.

Semifinalist for the Butkus Award, awarded to the best linebacker in the country.

Two-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

BY Kayvon Thibodeaux Pac-12 All Conference First Team

First team all-conference for the second year in a row.

Finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award.

Tied for third in the Pac-12 with seven sacks and fourth with 12.0 tackles for loss.

91.5 pass-rush rating by PFF, ninth best among FBS edge defenders.

48 total QB pressure according to PFF, the second most among Pac-12 defenders.

Multi-pocket performance versus both UCLA and Washington State.

Career-high 4.5 TFLs in win at UCLA, most by a Duck since 2017.

Tied for seventh in Oregon history with 19.0 career sacks.

Two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Week.

OL Alex Forsyth Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team

Started eight of thirteen games at the center, came off the bench once and missed four games due to injury.

Allows only two pockets and six QB prints in 257 pass-blocking capabilities, according to PFF.

Helped UO rush for 203.23 yards per game, good for No. 24 in the nation.

Oregon rushed for more than 200 yards seven times, including two 300-yard games.

All-conference second team for the second season in a row.

k Camden Lewis Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team

12-of-15 on field goals while recording touchbacks on 35 of his 79 kickoff attempts.

Started the 10-of-10 season on field goals, the longest streak by a UO kicker since 2015.

52-of-53 on extra point attempts this season.

Scored a career-long 49-yard field goal in Oregon’s win over California.

DL Popo Aumavae Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention

Finished the regular season with 36 tackles and three tackles for a loss.

81.3 overall rating by PFF, No. 1 among Pac-12 Domestic Defensive Linemen and No. 27 in the FBS.

82.0 pass-rush rating by PFF, #2 among Pac-12 defensive linemen.

QB Anthony Brown Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention

Leads the Pac-12 with a total of 3,320 yards offensive this season.

223-of-350 passes for 2,683 yards and 15 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

142 rushes for 637 yards and nine TDs, equal for the most among Pac-12 quarterbacks.

RB Travis dye Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention

No. 3 in Pac-12 with 1,118 rushing yards, his first career 1,000-yard rushing season.

Second in the Pac-12 with 17 total touchdowns and tied for second place with 15 hasty TDs.

Also leads Oregon with 41 receptions for 374 yards and two touchdowns.

One of only four players in the FBS to lead his team in both hasty recruits and receptions.

OL Ryan Walk Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention

Started the first four games on the right wing and the next five in the middle before getting injured.

Allows only one bag and 11 QB pressure in 268 pass-blocking capabilities, according to PFF.

Semi-finalist for the Burlsworth Award, presented to the nation’s best player who started his career as a walk-on.

CB Mykael Wright Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention

Third on the team with 65 tackles and three tackles for loss and an interception.

Career-high 10 tackles in Oregon’s historic win over then-No. 3 Ohio State.

12 kickoff returns for 332 yards, including a 56 yards long return.