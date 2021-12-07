Cricket South Africa Announces Revised Schedule of India’s South Africa Tour





New Delhi: Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday a revised schedule for India’s upcoming tour of South Africa, consisting of three Tests and three ODIs. Under the new schedule announced by CSA, Team India will kick off their South Africa tour campaign with a Boxing Day test from December 26. The match will be played in Centurion’s SuperSport Park. South Africa vs India 2nd Test match of the three-match Test series will be played from January 3 to January 7, 2022 in Johannesburg and the third and final Test between the two teams will be played at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town from January 11 to January 15, 2022. The test series between India and South Africa is part of the ICC World Test Championship. UPDATED SCHEDULE The dates for the coming #SAvIND tour have been revised. The tour has been reduced to 3 Betway Tests and 3 Betway ODIs Full list of fixtures https://t.co/ZCJDr7nsXL#BetwayTestSeries #BetwayODI Series #Being part of it pic.twitter.com/KWrZ0GuUzB — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 6, 2021 After the Test series is over, the ODI series of three matches between the two teams will begin. India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be played on January 19, the second ODI will be played in Paarl on January 21 and Ind vs SA 3rd and final One-Day-International will be played on January 23 at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. India’s tour of South Africa was previously scheduled to start from December 17. India was also set to play a four-match T20 series on the South Africa tour, but amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the schedule has changed. Team India was also set to play four T20 Internationals on their tour to South Africa, which has now been postponed due to Omicron fears and new dates will be announced at a later date. Ind vs SA, Three Match Test Series Full Schedule Ind v SA 1st Test – December 26-30, Centurion Ind v SA 2nd Test – January 3-7, Johannesburg Ind v SA 3rd Test – January 11-15, Cape Town Ind v SA three-match ODI series full schedule Ind v SA 1st ODI – January 19 Paarl Ind v SA 2nd ODI – January 21 Paarl Ind v NZ 3rd ODI – January 23, Cape Town

