



Harbaugh Named Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award Finalist

Dallas, Texas — The Football Writers Association of American, in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced Tuesday (Dec. 7) that the University of Michigan’s J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award 2021. Harbaugh is one of 13 finalists for the annual Coach of the Year award presented by the FWAA. The other finalists for this year’s award are: Blake Anderson (Utah State), Dave Aranda (Baylor), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Thomas Hammock (Northern Illinois), Billy Napier (Louisiana), Pat Narduzzi (Pitt), Nick Saban (Alabama), Kalani Sitake (BYU), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Jeff Traylor (UTSA), Mel Tucker (Michigan State) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah). Harbaugh led the Wolverines to the 2021 Big Ten Championship, the program’s first conference crown since 2004, and their first place finish in the College Football Playoff. For the third time in school history, UM has won 12 games, matching the teams’ victory totals from 1905 and 1997. The Wolverines enter the playoff as the second-ranked team in the latest CFP rankings, as well as the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches polls. Michigan will take on No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl National Semifinal on Friday, December 31 at 7:30 PM on ESPN. Michigan defeated No. 15 Iowa by a score of 42-3 to win the program’s 43rd conference title. The Wolverines won the Big Ten East Division title with a 42-27 win over No. 2 Ohio State to finish the regular season with an 8-1 conference mark. UM had recognized 22 players (10 offense, nine defense, three special teams) with all conference honors, led by six first-team All-Big Ten performers. The team is in the top 15 in scoring defense (4th) and scoring offense (13th) and in the top 20 in total defense (13th) and total offense (18th). The Wolverines list in the top 25 of 27 NCAA stats, including top 10 rankings in 12 areas, and lead the nation in allowed loss tackles and kick-return defense. This year’s Robinson Award finalists list includes a former winner and three 2020 finalists, as well as all four coaches competing in this year’s College Football Playoff. Ten of the finalists led their teams to conference championships this season. The 2021 winner will be announced on Monday 20 December. The official presentation will take place at a reception on Saturday, January 8, prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Indianapolis. The FWAA has been awarding a coaching award since 1957 and named the award in 1997 after the late Robinson. FWAA release

