County Cricket Ins and Outs 2022: Signups, Transfers, Team Updates





Discover the latest moves on the men’s county circuit ahead of the 2022 County Championship, the T20 Blast and the Royal London Cup Derbyshire Foreign players: Dustin Melton (Zimbabwe), Shan Masood (Pakistan, all sizes) Players in: Alex Thomson (Warwickshire) Players from: Matt Critchley (Essex), Fynn Hudson-Prentice (Sussex), Nils Priestley (released), Harvey Hosein (retired) Latest news from Derbyshire Durham Foreign players: David Bedingham (South Africa) Players in: Players from: Cameron Steel (surrey) Latest Durham News Essex Foreign players: Simon Harmer (South Africa) Players in: Matt Critchley (Derbyshire)

Players from: Matt Quinn (Knows), Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate (both retired) Latest Essex news glamorgan Foreign players: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa, T20 Blast), Michael Neser (Australia) Players in: Eddie Byrom (Somerset), James Harris (mid-sex), Sam Northeast (Hampshire) Players from: Roman Walker (Leicestershire), Nick Selman (released) Latest Glamorgan News Gloucestershire Foreign players: Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan) Players in: Ajeet Dale (Hampshire), Paul van Meekeren (Durham) Players from: George Hankins, Harry Hankins (both released) Latest Gloucestershire news Hampshire Foreign players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa) Players in: Nick Gubbins (mid-sex), Ross Whiteley (Worcestershire, white ball contract) Players from: Ajeet Dale (Hampshire), Sam Northeast (glam organ), Tom Scriven (Leicestershire), Ryan Stevenson, Brad Taylor (both retired) Latest Hampshire news Knows Foreign players: Players in: Matt Quinn (Essex), Ben Compton (Nottinghamshire) Players from: Latest Kent news Lancashire Foreign players: Players in: Phil Salt (Sussex), George Bello (Academy)

Players from: Taylor Cornall (Worcestershire), Alex Davies (Warwickshire), George Burrows, Owais Shah, Ed Moulton (all released)

Latest Lancashire news Leicestershire Foreign players: Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan, T20 Blast), Rahmanullah Gurbazi (Afghanistan, T20 Blast) Players in: Tom Scriven (Hampshire), Roman Hiker (glam organ)

Players from: Dieter Klein (released) Latest Leicestershire news mid-sex Foreign players: Shaheen Shah Afridic (Pakistan, all leagues until mid-July)

Players in: Mark Stoneman (Surrey), Daniel O’Driscoll (Academy)

Players from: James Harris (glam organ), Steve Finno (Sussex), Nick Gubbins (Hampshire) Latest Middlesex news Northamptonshire Foreign players: Players in: Players from: Richard Levic (released) Latest news from Northamptonshire Nottinghamshire Foreign players: Dane Paterson (South Africa) Players in: Players from: Ben Compton (Knows), Tom Barber (released), Peter Trego (retired) Latest news in Nottinghamshire Somerset Foreign players: Players in: Players from: Eddie Byrom (glam organ) Latest Somerset news Surrey Foreign players: Players in: Cameron Steel (Durham), Chris Jordan (Sussex)

Players from: Mark Stoneman (mid-sex), Jade Dernbach, Liam Plunkett (both released), Gareth Batty, Rikki Clarke (both retired) Latest Surrey news Sussex Foreign players: Travis Head (Australia) Players in: Fynn Hudson-Prentice (Derbyshire), Steve Finno (mid-sex) Players from: Phil Salt (Lancashire), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Aaron Thomason (released), Stuart Meaker, Mitch Claydon (both retired) Latest Sussex news Warwickshire Foreign players:

Players in: Alex Davies (Lancashire) Players from: Alex Thomson (Derbyshire), Ed Pollock (Worcestershire) Latest news in Warwickshire Worcestershire Foreign players: Matthew Wade (Australia)

Players in: Taylor Cornall (Lancashire), Ed Pollock (Warwickshire), Ben Gibbon (cheshire) Players from: Ross Whiteley (Hampshire, cue ball contract), Alex Milton (released), Daryl Mitchell (retired) Latest news from Worcestershire Yorkshire Foreign players: Players in: Players from: Latest news about Yorkshire updated on December 7, 2021



