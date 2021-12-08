Shawnee Hills Wine Trail Wins Tourism Award





CHICAGO, Illinois (KFVS) – An awards ceremony honoring tourism leaders in Illinois included special recognition for how communities responded during the coronavirus pandemic. The new Silver Lining Stories initiative awards were announced on Monday, December 6 at the 2021 Illinois Governors Conference on Travel & Tourism at Navy Pier in Chicago. Honorees were selected by their industry peers who voted on the Illinois Governors Conference on Tourism Facebook page. Shawnee Hills Wine Trial was one of four winners of Silver Lining Stories. The Wine Route took home the Best Pivot award. The award highlights the company or individual that has changed its business model and innovated a result during the pandemic. Southernmost Illinois Tourism nominated Shawnee Hills Wine Trial for the award. The three other winners of Silver Lining Stories were: Best support for essential workers – Project Front Line, nominated by Visit McHenry County. The award is for organizations, individuals or companies that have committed themselves to essential workers and helped improve their lives.

Most engaged community partner – Vine Street Market, farmers market at OFallon Station, nominated by ILLINOISouth Tourism. The award is for an individual, company or organization that has supported their community in multiple ways over a period of time.

Most Innovative Pandemic Startup – Takeaway 25, nominated by Visit Oak Park. The award is for a travel/tourism company that successfully launched during COVID and created a sustainable business. Congratulations to the small businesses and community groups nominated for the Silver Lining Stories, said Sylvia I. Garcia, acting director of the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO). Their stories highlight the ingenuity, resilience and ingenuity we saw in the tourism industry and across Illinois as people revolved around helping each other and serving their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Illinois Excellence in Tourism Awards were also presented to the most innovative tourism marketing initiatives from Congress and Tourism Agencies (CVB) ahead of the pandemic. Each entry was judged in eight categories for Budget A Organizations and Budget B Organizations. Organizations with budget A have annual operating budgets of $500,000 or more and organizations with budget B have budgets less than $500,000. These are the winners of the Illinois Excellence in Tourism Award: Best Niche Targeting Budget A Heritage Corridor CVB, 2019 Heritage Corridor Ale Trail

Budget B Ottawa Visitor Center, Local Food Restaurant Week

Budget B In Search of Lincoln Heritage Coalition, History in Your Backyard Best Social Media Marketing Budget A Galena CVB, Facebook milestone Galena

Budget B Quincy Area CVB, Best Postcard Pic FB Contest + Inside Guide Best Brand Initiative Budget A Rockford Area CVB, 2019 International Table Tennis Federation North American Olympic Table Tennis Trials

Budget B Elgin Area CVB, Ring Around Elgin

Budget B Galesburg CVB, Experience Galesburg Rebrand Best cooperative cooperation Budget Visiting Lake County CVB, Visit Lake County – Six Flags Great America and Lincolnshire Marriott Resort

Budget B Sports Illinois, Sports Huddle 2019 Best event or festival Budget An Illinois Restaurant Association, Chicago Gourmet

Budget B The Joliet Area Historical Museum, A Night Behind Bars Best website Budget A Choose Chicago, Choose Chicago Website

Budget B Elgin Area CVB, Discover Elgin Website Best Tourism Marketing Budget A The Art Institute of Chicago, Andy WarholFrom A to B and Back Again

Budget B Lakeview Chamber of Commerce, Wrigleyville Wonderland Best printed material Budget One ILLINOISouth, ILLINOISouth Kids Activity Book Series

Budget B Great Rivers Country, Antique in Illinois Best International Marketing Great Rivers and Routes Tourist Office, Route 66 Best PR campaign Navy Pier, The Beach Chicago Best of the show Illinois Restaurant Association The Illinois Governors Conference on Travel & Tourism ends on Wednesday, December 8. Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

