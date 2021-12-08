Espinoza-Hunter Named Senior CLASS Award Candidate





OVERLAND PARK, CAN. graduated student Andra Espinoza-Hunter (Ossining, New York) was one of only 30 student athletes in the entire country named as a candidate for the 2022 Senior CLASS Award in women’s collegiate basketball. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior or in her senior year of eligibility and have outstanding achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. The 30 candidates will be reduced to 10 finalists later in the regular season and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C’s of community, classroom, character and competition. The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced this spring during the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Final Four. Espinoza-Hunter has already been named twice in the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll this season and currently ranks fifth in the BIG EAST Conference with an average of 17.0 points per game. On Nov 16 vs. Lehigh cracked them up for her second double-double of her career with season highs of 22 points and 10 rebounds. Espinoza-Hunter was named to the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team and the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List, which honors the best small forward in the nation. Espinoza-Hunter joined the Pirates mid-season last year and immediately captured the BIG EAST. Since joining the team, she has scored double digits in 22 out of 23 matches, reaching 20 points 10 times. Espinoza-Hunter finished third in the conference last year with an average of 18.6 points per game and lost seven three-pointers twice in a game, taking second place in a single game in Pirate history. Espinoza-Hunter’s 3.1 three-point hit per game led the conference by a large margin.

