Cox called up for hurricanes in Australia’s Big Bash League





England domestic T20 champion Jordan Cox has joined the KFC Big Bash League (BBLs) Hobart Hurricanes as an international replacement for Harry Brook. Cox is already in Australia and has an Australian passport, which will allow him to play Premier Cricket in Sydney all summer. The 21-year-old has been named in Hobart’s roster for their BBL season opener against the Sydney Sixers in Launceston, Tasmania, which starts at 07:15 UK time tomorrow morning (Wednesday 8 December). If selected to play, this will be Cox’s first attempt as a foreign player in the BBL. pic.twitter.com/v2YRSaxcIY Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) October 1, 2021 The wicketkeeper batter surpassed Kent’s average points en route to the first trophy in 14 years in the Vitality Blast, scoring 367 in 12 innings at 52.42, including three over 50 scores. Memorable hits included his devastating 61 not out batting ‘at five’ against Surrey during the South Group stage of just 28 deliveries, 64 in a partnership of 123 alongside Jack Leaning against Middlesex, and a match-winning innings of 58 in the Vitality Blast final itself in Edgbaston against Somerset. Cox was also named Kent’s Fielder of the Year in October after some outrageous boundary catches and stretches of fielding in 2021, retaining the 2020 accolade as well as being the first recipient of the Club’s Young Player of the Year Award.

pic.twitter.com/b9nkMelVZs Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) October 1, 2021 Join Kent Cricket and watch the 2021 Vitality Blast Champions in action in all formats in 2022 Kent memberships and Six Pack Ticket bundles are available now. Join Kent now for 2022 PERFECT GIFT IDEA: Give cricket as a gift to friends or family this year with a Kent Cricket membership. Buy the Kent membership here as a gift For questions, please contact the Membership Services team at:[email protected]or call 01227 456 886 (Monday Friday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kentcricket.co.uk/news/cox-called-up-to-hurricanes-in-australias-big-bash-league/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos