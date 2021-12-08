Nuneviller leads trio of all region awards





EUGENE, Or. Brooke Nuneviller has been named AVCA Pacific North Region Player of the Year and leads a trio of UO performers from all regions, as announced Tuesday morning by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Nuneviller becomes the first player in the program’s history to be named Player of the Year in the region. She and libero Georgia Murphy were placed on the AVCA Pacific North All Region Team with 14 players and the middle blocker Karson Bacon is an honorable mention choice. As rosters across all regions, the three Ducks are now eligible for All-America honors, to be announced Wednesday, December 15. Nuneviller averaged 3.96 kills per set in his career last season, which equates to 3.18 digs per set. The Chandler, Arizona native, reached double-digit kills in 23 of 29 games started, including the Ducks’ last 12 games of the season; she achieved at least 15 kills in nine games in that stretch. Nuneviller scored a team-high 17 double-doubles, surpassing her leading conference total in the spring. Tuesday’s announcement marked Nuneviller’s second career appearance (Spring 2021) on the AVCA Pacific North All-Region Team. She was an honorable mention in 2018 when she doubled as Freshman of the Year in the region. Murphy registered a career-best 4.29 digs per set during the fall campaign, a figure that currently ranks fourth in the Pac-12. She recorded at least 15 digs in 17 of the 29 games played, including 20 or more in seven outings. Murphy took a season high of 27 digs in a four-set win in Colorado. The Woodlands, Texas native also finished the year with a team-high 34 service aces. Both Nuneviller and Murphy reached the 1000 career milestone in kills and digs respectively during the recently completed season. Bacon set a new one-season UO record with a strike rate of 0.413, surpassing the previous figure of 0.389 set by Neticia Enesi in 2008. With that figure, Bacon currently leads the Pac-12 and is in 12th place.e in the NCAA. The Fontana, California native also set a career high with a 13-kill performance in an Arizona state road win, reaching .765. She had at least seven kills this season along with a .400 or higher success rate in 12 games. Oregon finished the 2021 campaign with an overall record of 22-9 and the program’s fourth appearance in the NCAA tournament in the past five. The Ducks were tied 13-7 for fourth in Pac-12 play. For more news and information about the Ducks, follow @OregonVB on Instagram and Twitter, and @OregonVolleyball on Facebook.

