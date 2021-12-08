Table tennis: The third time is the charm, as Sun Yingsha wins WTT Cup Finals in S’pore, sports news and top stories

SINGAPORE – Touted as China’s new wave of table tennis stars, Sun Yingsha was poised for the big leagues after winning gold at the 2018 Youth Olympics.

While two big losses at the Olympics and World Championships were a setback for the 21-year-old, the third time was the charm for the world No. 2 on Tuesday (December 7) when she defeated teammate Wang Yidi 4-2 (11 -3, 17-15, 11-6, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8) to win the inaugural World Table Tennis Cup Finals in Singapore.

Sun said the key to victory was to remain cheerful and confident despite successive defeats to No. 1 Chen Meng and Wang Manyu at the Tokyo Olympics and last week’s World Table Tennis Championships (WTT) in Houston.

She said: “You have to have faith in yourself and keep looking forward. I know there are still chances to win, but first I have to have faith in myself and take it step by step, doing it all right.

“I have done a lot of preparation and expected a tough game and I am very happy to win. Now I just want to focus on rest and whatever competitions I participate in next year, I will do my best in all competitions.”

Buoyed by a sold-out crowd of 900 at the OCBC Arena, Sun started the match convincingly to win the first game before claiming the next two. With Sun leading 3-0, Wang attacked and forced Sun into unforced errors as the world No. 6 claimed the next two games to close the gap to 3-2.

But Sun held on to the 4-2 win and title – her second in Singapore after the T2 Diamond event in 2019. She paid tribute to Wang and also thanked the crowd for her strength with their cheers and applause.

Sun said: “This was a very intense and exciting match. We are teammates and know each other very well. The second game was crucial for me, but when I was leading 3-0, Wang Yidi changed her game and slowed the pace down and I had some trouble adjusting.

“She’s a great player and has good strength and skills. She also has the drive to win and overall it was a good game.”

While most players had to deal with jet lag caused by a 14-hour time difference after flying direct from Houston, Sun said: “I cherish every opportunity to participate, especially in these circumstances. I’m very happy and I cherish them.” real.

“The audience here was very welcoming and passionate. They gave us a lot of strength and I’m very grateful for the atmosphere.”

Newly crowned world champion Fan Zhendong cleansed up for China when the world No. 1 won the men’s singles with a convincing 4-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-5 ). ) victory over the Japanese world No. 5 Tomokazu Harimoto.

Fan, 24, was pleased with his back-to-back titles, saying: “Having won these two competitions for the first time, it feels really good. At the same time, both competitions had a different atmosphere and they helped me see more clearly in different ways which I can work on from next year.”

He also praised Harimoto’s determination and fighting spirit, adding: “It was a difficult and intense match, especially in the first few matches. He caused some problems for me and I feel there were places where I could have done better But from the third game, I had more drive to win and managed to find some solutions, so I did better.

“He’s a good player, so I prepared as best I could and he pushed me really hard, so I’m happy I was able to win.”

Harimoto, 18, said: “Fan Zhendong is a great player with great skills and it was difficult for me to gain points. It is encouraging for me to be able to reach the final and I will continue to do my best next year to progress. improve and win more.”

After a two-year hiatus, international table tennis action returned to Singapore this month with the four-day tournament, bringing in a prize pool of US$600,000 (S$820,800).

Nearly 700 staff accredited to the event were subjected to regular antigen rapid testing and players remained in a bubble while in Singapore, among other Covid-19 protocols.

An operation employee returned a positive test, a WTT statement said.

The statement added: “This individual is feeling well with no symptoms and is currently in self-isolation under local regulations. WTT has taken all necessary countermeasures against Covid-19, therefore there was no impact on the event.

“WTT remains in contact with that person to ensure their well-being.”