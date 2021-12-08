Tribute to ‘true gentleman and cricket ambassador’ Dave Tattersall who died of cancer





TRIBUTES from across the country have been paid to a ‘cricket ambassador’ who has died of bladder cancer.

Family has been overwhelmed by the number of posts on social media after Dave Tattersall’s death was announced.

His brother Ian led the emotional tribute to the 62-year-old from Egerton, who worked in the sales department of the Bolton Evening News in the 1980s. He said: “It was a pleasure to have him as a brother and he wouldn’t have said a bad word about anyone. “He was diagnosed with bone cancer in the middle of the summer and I always accompanied him to Christie Hospital. “He said to me, ‘I’ve had a wonderful life and I’ve been so lucky to have lived it’. “His passion was Bolton Wanderers and cricket and in the 1970s we went to see the Rigbys in Bradshaw and played football. He pretended to be John Byrom. “We want to thank everyone for their condolences and it’s overwhelming how much tribute we’ve had.” The ex-Turton School student was well known in local cricket circles, with a playing career from Bradshaw, Kearsley, Tonge, Horwich and Golborne. For the past 10 years Dave has been a manager at Egerton CC. Club secretary Mike Hall said: “It was a huge shock. He was a nice guy and couldn’t do enough for people. “He was always willing to talk about cricket and be involved in cricket clubs and he always had time for people. He was a real gentleman. “Dave had been involved with Egerton for ten years, but that didn’t mean he was separated from other clubs and an important part of the Bolton cricketing community. He was always available for people to help them with any problems they had. He really helped players get better.” Dave played a key role in the success of his local teams, Mike added. “In the 2015 season he put together a team that won the Bolton League Championship, then Egerton moved to the Greater Manchester League and won the Premier League Championship. The following season they won the Derek Kay Cup and that was great for ‘Tatt’ . “It’s not just what he did for those teams, but also for the clubs. He was always available to help clean the clubhouse, put on the covers etc. “He touched everyone and loved the game and you can see how much of his time he gave to the clubs. “He was the Bolton Inter-League manager and also in the Greater Manchester League and it shows how much people thought of the man. “He used to call everyone ‘top executive’, but he was a ‘top executive’.” Dave started his first XI career with Bradshaw in 1994 when he was 15, and finished there in 2004 by playing a few matches as team manager. He took 635 wickets in the Bolton League, ahead of Bradshaw, Tonge, Horwich and Kearsley. He moved to Tonge in 1977 where he transitioned from mid-paced to off-spin, as did his father Frank and Uncle Roy, who played for Lancashire and England. In 1979, he took 23 wickets as Tonge finished second in the season. Dave took 50 wickets six times, his best catch was 66 in a season. In the 2000s, Dave led the Bolton League interleague team, which won the Axford Trophy against the Bolton Association an unprecedented five times in seven seasons, as well as being a successful team manager at Tonge and Egerton. Dave was born in 1959 next to future Bolton League secretary Ray Taylor in Rainford Street, Bradshaw, and the two remained lifelong friends. He said: “Everyone who knew Tatt got along with him. Despite being a very competitive athlete, he was also very likeable.” A Tonge CC spokesperson said: “Dave was a great ambassador for Tonge and was great company over a pint and had a vast knowledge of local cricket and people beyond.” He leaves behind a wife Debra, son Chris and stepchildren Ben and Carl.

