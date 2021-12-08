College Football Playoff Expansion: What a 12-team bracket would have looked like for the 2021 postseason





The 2021 College Football Playoff field has been set and the four teams were chosen without much controversy after most of the potential complications on the field were resolved during Conference Championship Saturday. But as the playoff expands in the future, Squad Sundays are almost guaranteed to be filled with endless debate; more teams means more rsums to compare and contrast. A proposal formulated by a playoff working group in June would expand the field to 12 teams, with the top six conference champions receiving automatic bids. The other six teams would receive large bids. Only time will tell if and when an enlargement proposal will be adopted and to what extent it resembles the one published in June. The CFP Management Committee met last week and Executive Director Bill Hancock said there is still “a strong consensus that expansion is desirable”. While the details have yet to be ironed out, below is what a 12-team bracket would look like based on the June proposal. A few bullet points to remember first about that proposal: The top four conference champions would get a bye, meaning even a team like this year’s Georgia squad that finished 12-1 would not qualify for a bye because it lost in the SEC Championship Game.

Teams ranked 5-8 would receive teams ranked 9-12 in first-round on-campus matches.

Quarter-finals would be played at bowl sites.

The bracket would not account for regular season rematches when the teams are ranked, and there would be no reshuffles in the quarterfinals or semifinals. Byes (Top four conference champions) 1. Alabama

2. Michigan

3. Cincinnati

4. Baylor Rest of the field

5. Georgia

6. Notre Dame

7. Ohio State

8. Be Miss

9. Oklahoma State

10. Michigan State

11. Utah (x)

12. Pitt (x) x – conference champion Match breakdown no. 12 Pitt at No. 5 Georgia winner vs. no. 4. Baylor

No. 11 Utah ranked No. 6 Notre Dame winner vs. No. 3. Cincinnati

No. 10 Michigan State at No. 7 Ohio State winner vs. no. 2. Michigan

no. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 8 Ole Miss winner vs. 1. Alabama This playoff round would feature a number of potential regular season rematches and one guaranteed rematch with No. 10 Michigan State and No. 7 Ohio State again playing in a first round. It would be a bit redundant to see the Buckeyes and Spartans play again at Ohio State after the Buckeyes thrashed the Spartans 56-7 on Nov. 20. The winner of that rematch would get another rematch against Michigan in what amounts to a Big Ten playoff pod within the CFP. Elsewhere, a Notre Dame victory over Utah in the first round would create a rematch between the Fighting Irish and Bearcats. Cincinnati won the first game at Notre Dame 24-13, but the rematch was to take place at a neutral venue. This one would be pretty convincing, as Marcus Freeman, last year’s Cincinnati defensive coordinator, would serve as Notre Dame’s head coach against the Bearcats and coach Luke Fickell, who was also in the running for the Notre Dame job after the game. departure of Brian Kelly to LSU. Finally, an Ole Miss victory over Oklahoma state in the first round would give the rebels another chance in Alabama after the Crimson Tide won a 42-21 match against the rebels on Oct. 2. That game was the rebels’ worst performance of the season. , and seeing what they could do in the rematch would be pretty convincing. Note that No. 13 BYU would remain out of this format, despite beating Pac-12 champion Utah and an overall better record than the Utes. The Cougars even dropped one spot in the latest CFP rankings. This was probably due to some bickering by the selection committee for the purposes of the New Year’s Six, and of course automatic bids should be considered. There is, however, a bit of irony in the fact that there would be a greater annoyance with this 12-team bracket than the current four-team format. 2021-22 College Football Bowl Gear Is Here It’s official bowling season! Shop now for bowling equipment for your favorite team, including Alabama, Michigan, Cincinnati and Georgia. Uniquely illustrated for each game, these college football bowl shirts are perfect gifts for the holiday season. View the full collection here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-playoff-expansion-how-a-12-team-bracket-would-have-looked-for-the-2021-postseason/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos