Medical exemptions are not a loophole for Novak Djokovic, or unvaccinated tennis players, says James Merlino





Victoria’s Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino stressed that exemptions only applied to individuals in rare cases. He said the entry requirements were specified by the federal government. My opinion on this is very clear and very simple, said Mr Merlino. Everyone is looking forward to the Australian Open and everyone who will be in attendance – spectators, players, officials, staff – are expected to be fully vaccinated. Loading It’s the rules. Medical exemptions are just that; it is not a loophole for privileged tennis players. It is a medical exemption in exceptional circumstances if you have an acute medical condition. My opinion, and I think the opinion of all Victorians, the expectation of all Victorians, is that everyone who attends the Open – players, spectators, staff, officials, everyone is fully vaccinated. Although Djokovic was named to represent his country in the ATP Cup, neither he nor TA have so far confirmed that he will compete in the Australian Open from January 17 in Melbourne. We can confirm that anyone entering Australia for the tennis summer will have to meet strict requirements set by health authorities across the country, a TA spokesperson said. Loading These include certified proof of vaccination or a valid medical waiver approved by Australian medical officials. What has also been made clear by health officials is that international arrivals who do not meet these requirements will be quarantined for 14 days. When asked who was responsible for granting waivers, Mr Merlino said: Ultimately it is a Commonwealth decision. It’s a national body in terms of those medical exemptions, but it’s just that – medical exemptions for an acute medical condition. It’s not a loophole for a privileged tennis player to get around. Everyone is expected to be fully vaccinated, whether they’re sitting in the stands watching the Australian Open or the players on the pitch. More to come Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

