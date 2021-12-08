Harrar Named Top 30 Candidate for Prestigious Senior CLASS Award

Release Senior CLASS Award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Men’s Basketball Student John Harrar has been named top 30 candidate for the prestigious Senior CLASS Award, the organization announced on Tuesday.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have outstanding achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

From the list of 30 candidates, a committee will select 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award in February. Those 10 names are then placed on the official ballot for a nationwide vote. Fan voting will be accompanied by votes from coaches and media to determine the recipient of the award.

Harrar joins former Penn State stars Lamar Stevens (2020) and Tim Frazier (2014) as the Nittany Lions to earn Senior CLASS Award recognition. He is one of six Big Ten men’s basketball student athletes on this year’s list of top 30 candidates.

Harrar embodies what it means to be a student athlete at Penn State. The undisputed leader of the Penn State locker room, Harrar has more than excelled in the four areas of excellence celebrated by the Senior CLASS Award:

CHARACTER

Harrar, heart and soul of the Nittany Lions, has chosen to return to Penn State for the additional year of NCAA eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a change of coach in March 2021.

Harrar is the well-documented leader of Penn State. He was named recipient of the 2021 Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award, one of only 28 recipients of all Big Ten student athletes in any sport. He is known for consistently having a strong leadership presence and an excellent work ethic that has been praised by detractors and the national media alike. Harrar is also a two-time recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award which is given to one member of each Big Ten team.

head coach Micah Shrewsberry had this to say about Harrar in a recent press conference: “What that kid does every day in practice, in the movie room, in the locker room, on the track, that’s Penn State. When I got here and people started telling me about it – I have people on my staff from Penn State, and people in the community tell me about Penn State what I hear that Penn State is, I see it every day and I see it in John and what he does and who he is.”

Shrewsberry also had this to say in an earlier interview with the Daily times center: “He’s a program builder. He’s a culture changer. He’s going to help us long after he’s gone. His name will be synonymous with this place. I’ll make sure because of who he is. There’s a movie that will be shown to players long after his diving on loose balls, he fights for offensive rebounds, he sprints across the floor as hard as he can to get back into the transition defense. That will last forever. I’ll make sure he’s a man who is always remembered for that.”

CONTEST

Harrar and Illinois All-American Kofi Cockburn are the only two Big Ten men’s basketball players to average a double-double so far in the 2021-22 season. Harrar owns 10.8 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for a season. His 11.0 rebounds per game is in the top 10 nationwide.

The native of Wallingford, Pa. has racked up four double-doubles so far this season, racking up double-digit rebounds in six out of eight games and shooting a blistering 73.5 percent (36-49) from the field.

Harrar has a 59.1 career field goals in 123 games, which currently ranks second in Penn State’s all-time record book, with a majority of his fifth and final season ahead of him. Harrar owns 10 double-doubles in his career, making him one of only 17 Penn State players of all time to record double-digit doubles in their Penn State career.

He is coming off a 2020-21 season in which he earned All-Big Ten commendations as he led the team with 8.8 rebounds per game and a 54.9 field goals percentage. Harrar was number one in the Big Ten and eleventh nationally with 3.76 offensive rebounds per game. He averaged a career-best 9.4 points per Big Ten game during his senior season.

Harrar helped lead Penn State to a top-10 national ranking during his junior season at State College as the Nittany Lions would hold their first NCAA tournament in nearly a decade before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 postseason. . He is considered one of the most important experienced big men to see in the Big Ten this season.

CLASS

Harrar is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree who values ​​and prioritizes his education as much as his athletic accolades.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management in May 2021 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in management and organizational leadership from Penn State’s Smeal College of Business.

In addition to his three Academic All-Big Ten awards, Harrar was also named to the NABC Honors Court in 2020.

COMMUNITY

Community is a two way street for Harrar. He loves the Penn State community as much as the Penn State community loves him, and he’s not afraid to say it.

Here’s what Harrar said when asked about his decision to return to Penn State at an August 2021 press conference: “I walk downtown and when someone will say, ‘I’m so glad you’re back,’ my first reaction , “Thank you for inviting me back” because I felt very welcome here in this community. That’s what Penn State is really about, I think it’s the community that you build here as you progress through the years. I want to come back with my kids, with my wife in the future and show them where I’ve played college basketball all my years, how much this community has helped me and then when I come I can show them a sample of when you’re all shows a community what they can do for you.”

Harrar has been actively involved in a number of community initiatives during his time in Happy Valley, including the State College Area Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk, Coaches vs. Cancer-Penn State initiatives and volunteerism at the Center County United Way Day of Caring, where he and the Nittany Lions served breakfast to the 1,500 volunteers.