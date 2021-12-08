Cricket England in trouble at 59 to four over lunch in Ashes opener





By Ian Ransom MELBOURNE (Reuters) -England’s Ashes campaign got off to a disastrous start as they lost a wicket on the first pitch of the series and three more before lunch after winning the toss and choosing to hit on a grassy Gabba on Wednesday -wicket. England were in danger at 59 for four over the lunch hour, with opener Haseeb Hameed (25 not out) and number six Ollie Pope (17 not out) tasked to revive the tourists’ innings on a balmy Brisbane day. Rory Burns became the first player to knock off the first ball in an Ashes series since 1936, with Mitchell Starc throwing the opener around his legs to bring a huge roar from the terraces. The last time it happened was when Ernie McCormick left Stan Worthington on the same ground to give Don Bradman the best possible start to his first series as captain. Dawid Malan was caught behind for six, pushing needlessly on a soaring Josh Hazlewood delivery, the edge giving rookie wicketkeeper Alex Carey his first test layoff. Within a dizzying half-hour, Australia claimed their third victim as captain Joe Root became England’s second duck of the morning as Hazlewood caused a lead over David Warner in the briefs. That left the tourists staggering at 11 to three, looking for Ben Stokes to mount a rescue operation with Hameed. All-rounder Stokes was besieged by the Australian pacers before new captain Pat Cummins brought him into line with a short ball that Marnus Labuschagne caught low in the briefs in the first over after the drink break. “It was a good start, I think we have the balls in the right areas, nice and full,” Hazlewood said. “It does take a bit, but I think it’s a good wicket. Starcy usually gets a wicket in the first left and that’s what we expect now.” England previously caused a surprise by confirming that Stuart Broad would be resting with fellow pace veteran James Anderson, the first time in five years that neither has bowled in a test. The last time England lost to Bangladesh. That put a total of 1,156 wickets on the bench, with the inexperienced Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood leading the speed attack, with Jack Leach being chosen as the spinner. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Peter Rutherford)

