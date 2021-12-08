Five potential transfer targets for WVU Football





The transfer portal gives and takes. The Mountaineers have seen a number of players enter the portal since the start of the 2021 season and will need to enter the portal themselves during the off-season to give depth in some areas and potentially starters in others. Who could West Virginia target in the portal? Well, it’s hard to get a good idea given the number of players in the portal, but below are five names that make sense for Neal Brown and his staff. W.R. Frank Ladson (Clemson) Could Clemson’s pipeline to WVU hit this off-season twice? Possibly. The Mountaineers need some help with the receiver after the transfers of Sam Brown and Isaiah Esdale. Kaden Prather should be ready to team up with Winston Wright Jr. and Bryce Ford-Wheaton, but you can imagine Neal Brown would love to have four boys he can rely on. Ladson could be a possibility. The 6’3″, 205-pound receiver caught 31 passes for 428 yards and six touchdowns in 20 career games with the Tigers. DE Zeiqui Lawton (Cincinnati) Born in Charleston, WV, Lawton had West Virginia in his top five alongside Cincinnati, Boise State, Illinois and Oregon before finally settling on the Bearcats. After spending a year at Cincinnati, Lawton is back on the market and West Virginia is back in the picture. Lawton told Mountaineer Maven that he has been in touch with WVU staff and will be visiting WVU this weekend. DE Joseph Boletepeli (Maryland) Boletepeli had an interesting recruitment in the transfer portal a few years ago. After leaving NC State, he committed to West Virginia but instead enrolled in Maryland. He recorded eight tackles and one tackle for loss in 2020, but did not appear in a game in 2021. Neal Brown has publicly said that they would ideally like to add another defensive lineman in the 2022 class, especially one who can play right away. Given the previous tires, it makes sense. S Dell Pettus (Troy) Pettus is a former Neal Brown committee member and is now looking to change his environment after head coach Chip Lindsey was relieved of his duties. In three years with Troy, Pettus has racked up 175 tackles, three for losses, eight pass breakups and one interception. Some of the honors he has earned in recent years include 2019 Freshman All-American (Pro Football Focus), 2019 All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention, and 2020 All-Sun Belt Third Team. S Ray Thornton (Clemson) The one area on WVU’s roster that probably needs the most help is the secondary. The Mountaineers have extremely low numbers on the back end, and those who expect to have them in 2022 have very little experience. Lyn-J Dixon, who was transferring from Clemson to West Virginia, called Neal Brown in a tweet to try and convince him to go after Thornton. In 14 games with the Tigers, Thornton registered 21 tackles and a one-pass breakup. He can be eligible for up to four years if he chooses to take advantage of his COVID year. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter: Facebook- @WVUonSI Twitter- @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia/football/five-potential-transfer-targets-for-wvu-football The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos