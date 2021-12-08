Sports
I want to train in China dear Kuti . to be born
Quadri Arunas’ performance on the international stage has influenced many young Nigerian players who now see him as their role model and want to emulate his achievements.
The 33-year-old Nigerian last month became the first African player to reach the quarterfinals of the International Table Tennis Federation World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, USA, before also rising to become the number 13 ranked player in the world, the highest among all Africans. .
For 13-year-old Matthew Kuti, seeing Aruna’s achievements is motivation enough to continue in the sport knowing that the world stage is waiting for him.
Kuti was fortunate to have a table tennis coach as his father who encouraged him to start the game and continued to support him in all areas.
I started playing table tennis in 2017. My father is a table tennis coach, so he introduced me to the game and I became interested in the game. I used to play football, but now I’ve left it to focus on table tennis, Kuti told PUNCH Sports Extra.
JSS 2 student from Ayangburen Junior High School, Ikorodu, said his father’s support helped him overcome the first obstacle he faced in his first competitive match when stage fright started.
The first time I ever played a competitive table tennis match was at the Mini-Cadet Championships at the National Stadium, Lagos in 2017. I was scared and shaking during my first competition, it was my father who told me to calm down and this because it was my first time, I was shaking.
Lucky for me I won the match. In my second game I was no longer afraid, I had gained enough confidence and I played normally, he added.
This kept him going, pushing him to become the National Cadet Champion and also claiming victory at the Efunkoya National Cadet Table Tennis Championships. Kuti also won the gold medal at the National Youth Games in Ilorin, Kwara State in October.
I was happy when I became the National Cadet Champion. After my first tournament, I had always believed in my ability to beat anyone I met, so I was never afraid, he said.
The teen also said that despite having to play against many of his friends, professionalism was his number one watchword.
When I play against my friends I get serious and forget about friendship altogether. When we’re done playing, we don’t hold a grudge either, we just get on with life, he said.
Like many young athletes, Kuti has his sights set on the future and knows that to be the best, he has to be with the best. For him, the only way to achieve this is in China, which is currently considered the headquarters of table tennis in the world.
I want to go to China to train because I want to become the best table tennis player in the world.
Even though he looks up to the Chinese as the best, he never hides his admiration for his hero, Aruna.
I want to make this game my profession and become a professional. I look up to Quadri Aruna, he is an inspiration to me and I want to be like him. He has played very well and has tried for Nigeria at the international, he added.
