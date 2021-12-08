Cricket 22 review – no rest for the wicket

Cricket 22 much better than nothing (Photo: Nacon)

The Ashes’ official game struggles with the limitations of a low budget, but still has the ability to knock fans for six.

As long as you don’t expect the kind of production value offered by the mega budget sports games, you will find plenty of exciting gameplay in this rare example of a cricket video game.

In recent years, cricket fans have had little choice when it comes to video games. Cricket sims seem to have gone desperately out of fashion, perhaps due to the complexity of the sport and the fact that it doesn’t get flashy overflowing with money. However, Australian developer Big Ant Studios has managed to keep the flame of a cricket game burning and its latest effort, Cricket 22, arrives just in time for the Ashes, the most prestigious long-form cricket match.

The fact that Cricket 22 exists, in a world otherwise starved of cricket games, is commendable, but expectations should be tempered. If you’re used to sports games made by huge development teams like EA Sports and 2K Games, keep in mind that Big Ant Studios is a small developer with a miniscule budget. Compared to the will of the FIFA or NBA 2K games, Cricket 22s production values ​​look somewhat amateurish. For example, the renditions of famous cricketers are good enough to be recognizable, but no more than that.

However, in the context of cricket matches, Cricket 22 shows an admirable amount of ambition. It supports both women’s cricket and men’s teams and boasts an impressive array of official licenses: not just the Ashes, but the 50-over, Twenty20 World Championships, the recently inaugurated Hundred, the County Championship and the Australian Big Bash League, amongst others. Only the Indian Premier League is noticeably absent, understandably, given how pricey its license sure would be.

Another area that Cricket 22 impresses is the tutorial, which not only takes you through the operating system in detail but also teaches you the laws of cricket, while somehow managing to remain concise and economical. .

That exemplary tutorial shows that Big Ant has taken the Cricket 22s operating system to a higher level than any of its predecessors. You can choose between arcade and pro control schemes, the former with buttons for timing and the latter with the joysticks; the pro system felt a bit clunky, so we stuck with the buttons.

Bowling uses a color coding system to set the length and line, ranging from blue for yorker length to red for bouncers; that system also gives you an indication of the length of the ball you’ll be dealing with while hitting, so you can set and time your shot as the ball comes to you. Both systems work beautifully.

There’s also a revamped fielding system, which adds some risk and reward by allowing you to be shy at the stumps, the possibility of knocking over or the chance to safely throw the ball to the bowler or wicketkeeper. In general, you can conjure up all sorts of exotic deliveries, such as googlies or cross-seamers while bowling, and take all the shots you need with the bat.

Jumping straight into any of the officially licensed leagues or competitions is easy enough; at any time, you can choose to control the entire team or just a single player, fast-forwarding to the game passages he or she is involved in. That’s handy if you want to dive into the game for a super short play session; even Twenty20 games take a few hours. Oddly enough, Cricket 22 does not at any point give you the option to save your current playing session unless you stop using it. Fortunately, the loading times aren’t too bad.

The option to play as a single player makes the most sense when you dive into the game’s career mode. This has also been revamped, in a pretty impressive way. Once you’ve modeled your players’ physical attributes, join an agent and choose a club cricket side; from there, as you level up, you will be in the box for county cricket and eventually your national team.

Cricket 22’s career mode is definitely the most fun if you decide to be an all-rounder rather than a batting or bowling specialist, although there’s plenty to do off the pitch too, in the form of netting sessions and gym work, where you can do some basic but distracting mini games. You can adapt your approach to improve specific aspects of your game and choose perks that contribute to it. Whether you want to be an unorthodox wrist spinner or a big, fire-breathing fast bowler, you can mold the skills needed to your liking.

Plus, of course, you can jump right into a full Ashes series. If you do that, or start one of the game leagues, you’ll find even more evidence of Cricket 22’s low-budget nature before you hit the field. The build-up to any match attempting to approach TV coverage is plagued by visual glitches; there’s also no attempt to mirror, for example, the razzmatazz that takes place before and during a hundred game, nor the fast blasts from DJs that accompany wickets falling.

Cricket 22 including the women’s game is a welcome extra (photo: Nacon)

Once the game starts, those rough edges largely melt away and Cricket 22 offers a fun and engaging experience. The bowling system is good enough to set up and execute specific plans for batsmen, and while batting you have access to all the shots you need. Overall, frame rates and general stability are pretty solid, although we did encounter one time where the game stalled mid-match, making the inability to save progress at will even more annoying.

It also pays to fiddle with settings. The artificial intelligence is set to easy by default, which makes hitting a little too easy in particular. In T20 games, on the simple setting, AI batsmen don’t react like their human counterparts if, for example, they are clearly behind the running speed and have to hit. However, increasing the AI ​​helps significantly. And if, for example, you want to defy reality by taking easy Ashes wins for England against Australia, you can tilt the procedure in your favor by turning the AI ​​down.

Online you’ll find much more challenging human opposition, and outside of some long wait times in lobbies (caused by game servers being understaffed before launch), Cricket 22’s multiplayer side works well.

How you view Cricket 22 as a whole depends entirely on your expectations. It feels unfair to judge it against the super-polished sports games we’ve grown accustomed to, considering it’s less than a tenth of that games budget. But it’s impossible to ignore how rough it is around the edges.

However, at least it gets the basics right, and in terms of the cricket playing experience it offers on video game consoles, it’s at least as good as, and probably better than, any cricket game before it.

Considering that cricket-obsessed gamers have been largely starved of cricket sims for more or less a decade now, it’s easier to forgive Cricket 22 for its shortcomings. So it will be interesting to see if Big Ant Studios manage to improve on the less impressive aspects via patches and the hopefully inevitable Cricket 23.



Cricket 22 review summary In short: The low budget is evident everywhere, but the game is clearly doing its best, with a great gameplay experience and an impressive array of options and licenses. Advantages: Nicely fettled batting, bowling and fielding systems. Great tutorial and fun career mode. Women’s teams included, along with a host of licenses. cons: Visually unimpressive and glitchy. No instant save option. Not impressive commentary and build up for the match. Score: 6/10

Formats: PlayStation 5 (reviewed), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Price: 49.99

Publisher: Nacon

Developer: Big Ant Studios

Release date: December 2, 2021

Age Rating: 16

By Steve Boxer

