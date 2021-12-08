Tennis Australia denies seeking loopholes for unvaccinated players amid feud with Novak Djokovic | Tennis





Tennis Australia has responded to suggestions it is trying to exploit a loophole in border entry rules to allow unvaccinated players to compete in the upcoming Australian Open, amid speculation about Novak Djokovic’s ability to enter the country. On Wednesday morning, Victoria’s Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino responded to a report that the world’s No. 1 had the backing of Tennis Australia, the organizers of the Open, to request a waiver on medical grounds after being repeatedly had refused to disclose his vaccination status. Government officials have previously said only fully vaccinated players, their entourage, staff and fans will be allowed access to Melbourne Park for the season’s first grand slam from January 17-30. However, Djokovic was announced this week as part of the Serbian team that took part in the ATP Cup in Sydney in early January, fueling speculation that he could attempt to enter the country via New South Wales, possibly applying for a medical exemption. to circumvent the rules that apply to unvaccinated travelers. My take on this is very clear and very simple, Merlino said Wednesday. Everyone is looking forward to the Australian Open and everyone who will be there, spectators, players, officials, staff, everyone is expected to be fully vaccinated. It’s the rules. Medical exemptions are simply that it is not a loophole for privileged tennis players. It’s a medical exemption in exceptional circumstances when you have an acute medical condition, Merlino said. Merlino added that the decision-making powers to grant exemptions are ultimately taken by the Commonwealth. Tennis Australia, in a statement released later on Wednesday not naming Djokovic, said all Australian Open players, participants and staff must be vaccinated. Any suggestion that Tennis Australia is looking for loopholes in this process is simply untrue. The assessment of medical exemptions is the domain of independent medical experts. We are not and would not be in a position to influence this process. Any application for a medical waiver must follow strict government guidelines based on the clinical advice of Atagi (Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation). This is the same process that applies to anyone wishing to enter Australia, the Tennis Australia statement said. Tennis Australia has not yet confirmed the list of players who will participate in the upcoming Australian Open. To play without being vaccinated in the ATP Cup in Sydney, the NSW government would have to apply for a waiver and the 34-year-old would have to undergo 14 days of quarantine on arrival. If unvaccinated, Djokovic would have to arrive in Sydney on December 16 to complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine for unvaccinated travelers before the match kicks off on January 1. The Guardian contacted the NSW government for comment. with MONKEY

