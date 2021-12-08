Bulldogs return home to take on the military





SMITHFIELD, RI — The Bryant University women’s basketball team welcomes the Black Knights of Army for a five o’clock game at the Chace Athletic Center. the specifics

Opponent: Army Westpunt

Venue: Chace Athletic Center (Smithfield, RI)

Date and time: Wednesday, December 8 – 5 p.m.

Remarks: Game 10 – Army

Watch: NECFrontRow

Live stats: Sidearm stats

The Bulldogs are 1-3 all-time against Army. This will be the fifth match-up in the series and the first since 2019. The Black and Gold fell to the Black Knights 81-75 on the road in their most recent game. Masey Zegarowski led the Dawgs by 17 points. Bryant shot 43.5% from the field as a team. EXPLORE THE BLACK KNIGHTS

Leger enters the matchup with a 4-3 record. The Black Knights have won four of their last five games. Army currently has four players averaging double digits this season. Sabrina Hunter (14.1), Trinity Hardy (13.4), Alisa Fallon (11.7) and Kate Murray (11.2). The Black Knights fell to Rider University on Saturday with a score of 59-57. Hunter was the top scorer with 17 points. WHAT TO KNOW Mariona Planes Fortuny has made the most of her base role this season. Fortuny currently hits his career average in points per game (9.4) and field goal percentage at 55.6. Fortuny is coming off a career-high 18 points in victory against UNH and a NEC Prime Performer weekly honor this week.

Brooke Bjelko has scored double figures in seven of the nine games played this season. During this trajectory, Bjelko took eighth on the DI program’s all-time scoring list with 882 career points.

In Saturday’s road win against the Wildcats, Alana Perkins scored 13 points in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a five-point lead. Perkins shot 5-for-5 overall and 3-for-3 from the center. Perkins finished with an 18-point team lead and scored the game-winning three-pointer with 40 seconds left to secure the win for Bryant.

Megan Bodziony recorded a season high of 37 minutes on Saturday. Bodziony has scored seven assists in his career, including Perkins’ winning assist in the last minute of the game.

The Bulldogs have shot at least 50% in both wins this season.

