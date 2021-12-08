Tennis, Australian Open, Serena Williams, injury, women’s full draw, list, nominations





UPDATE: Novak Djokovic will give himself every chance to board a plane Down Under for the Australian Open in January after it was announced that he will officially compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022. All eyes were on the official entry list as the tournament entry deadline was reached today. And with the Serbian star mentioned, the obvious conclusion to be drawn is that he will play to win his 21st major – the latter he only needs to top the list of Grand Slam winners, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stranded at 20. However, Tennis Australia has made it clear that just being on the list is no guarantee that Djokovic will play the tournament. It has been confirmed that he can only enter the country by getting vaccinated or successfully applying for a medical exemption, which has not yet happened. LIVE UPDATES: England in disarray as Australians strike READ MORE: Gilly’s emotional plea for new goalkeeper Carey READ MORE: Mitchell Johnson criticizes ‘absolute nonsense’ police control of on-field confrontation So there are still some hurdles to overcome before the world No. 1 is free to arrive in Melbourne in his quest for a 10th Australian Open title. While Djokovic’s entry is still under a cloud, the Australian Open took a big hit with seven-time champion Serena Williams missing out on the 2022 event. Williams, one of the greatest tennis players ever, has not been nominated for the first Grand Slam of the year. The 40-year-old American, who has won 23 Grand Slams in a stellar career, has not played a major tournament since retiring in the first round at Wimbledon in July. Serena Williams. (AP) At the last Australian Open in January, Williams reached the semifinals before losing to Naomi Osaka. Williams has won the Australian showcase tournament seven times, most recently in 2017. She is currently number 41 in the world. For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter at click here! The backstories and controversies that ignited the ugliest sports feuds

