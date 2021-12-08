French Open director Guy Forget resigns





French Open director Guy Forget, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the year, has resigned over communication difficulties with the new head of the French tennis federation. The FFT said Tuesday that Forget’s replacement at the helm of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament will be announced shortly. Forget also resigned as director of the Paris Masters. After The team newspaper first reported the news, the federation gave no reason for Forget’s sudden departure. It thanked him for his commitment and exemplary work, which contributed to the influence of these two major tournaments on the international scene.” In an interview with The team published on the newspaper’s website, Forget said he had received an offer to renew his contract, but declined. He said disagreements and an alleged bad dialogue with FFT president Gilles Moretton, who was elected this year, sealed his departure. From the beginning of Gilles’ tenure, I had the feeling that communication was not going well,” said Forget. There has never been any communication with him. And I clearly felt there was no trust.” ALSO READ | Ash Barty named WTA player of the year, Raducanu wins newcomer award Forget was mentioned this year in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ Pandora Papers leaks, which shed light on how the rich and powerful have used offshore accounts to protect assets worth trillions of dollars. The French Federation’s Ethics Committee has looked into the matter and found no violation by Forget, saying that he had not violated the values ​​of honesty and integrity.” Forget said he didn’t believe that episode accentuated the split with Moretton. Forget has led the tournament at Roland Garros since 2016. He was named Paris Masters director in 2012 after serving as captain of the Davis Cup and Fed Cup in France. He was a former tennis player who reached a career best position of number 4 in the early 1990s. Stade Roland Garros has had a major facelift during Forget’s tenure, with the addition of a retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier and the construction of a stunning new court surrounded by greenhouses filled with exotic plants. Under his leadership, the French Open also introduced night sessions this year.

