Sajid Khan tears through Bangladesh after Pakistan announced early





Bangladesh stumbled to 76/7 on punches on the penultimate day of the second Test in Mirpur after Pakistan decided to declare at 300/4 in their first innings.

SCORE CARD After the rain was a bummer on two consecutive days, the start of day four was also delayed due to light showers and a wet outfield. However, the match resumed after nearly an hour and a half wait with Pakistan on 188/2; Babar Azam and Azhar Ali were at 71* and 52* respectively. On the first ball he saw, Azhar hit a four and pulled it to the right side of the square leg area. But two balls later, he threw away his wicket and fell behind after Ebadot Hossain caused a thick rim. Pakistan lost a batter’s set in the first over of the day when Azhar fell for 56. Soon after, Azam followed suit and fell for 76. He also hit a four before falling prey to Khaled Ahmed’s accurate delivery. A memorable scalp for the bowler, his first in Test cricket. He kept the ball low, but the variable bounce did the trick, as the ratings showed he hit in front of the center and leg stump. Later, the two new batters Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan tied the score and made sure there were no more hiccups in the session. They struck carefully and kept the scoreboard ticking with regular limits. They sided with Lunch on 242/4, with a score worth 45 runs at the time. The two batters kept finding their feet after the break and quickly reached their respective over-50s before Azam decided to call the innings at 300/4 in an effort to force a result in the four remaining sessions. One over in Bangladesh’s innings, Pakistan had to bring in their spinners due to decreasing light in Mirpur. The force move proved successful when Sajid Khan turned down debutant Mahmudul Hasan Joy for a duck, which put him in the safe hands of Azam on the first slip. Sajid took his second wicket when Bangladesh lost their other opener, Shadman Islam, to a soft dismissal. Done by extra bounce, Islam could only lob the clumsy shot at Hasan Ali at one point. Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when they lost their skipper Mominul Haque to a run-up. In an attempt to steal a quick single, Haque fell short of his fold after Hasan Ali hit the stumps right at the end of the non-striker as Bangladesh went to Tea on 22/3. Sajid struck for the third time early in the third session. Mushfiqur Rahim went for a wild slog but failed to connect as the ball only went to the short mid-wicket. In their attempt to be aggressive, Bangladesh lost another, this time with Liton Das storming off the track and getting right into the hands of Sajid Khan, who completed a good reflex return catch. Despite losing half of their side, Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto continued to show their intention and lived dangerously. The pair broke three boundaries in a space of seven deliveries before Sajid tricked Shanto to register his first Test five-for. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the seventh batter to make the long walk back, with Sajid clearing him for an eight-ball duck. As the light faded, the umpires decided to retire Bangladesh early at 76/7, still 25 runs away from avoiding follow-on.

