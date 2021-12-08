Can South Carolina Football Transfer Quinn Ewers?

The South Carolina football staff is recruiting as they look to finish the class of 2022 strong. Home visits have already started and we should see a few more dominoes fall as the early signing period approaches quickly.

While many may associate recruiting with high school athletes, the ever-changing landscape in college football programs is forcing programs to rethink this idea. The transfer portal is as active as ever with high profile players going from school to school in hopes of earning more playing time.

And game time is something South Carolina football can offer.

One particular position of note is below center where the Gamecocks could be thin in 2022. Landing a highly-rated transfer could change that though, and there’s a former No. 1 overall recruit with a tie to the team.

South Carolina football makes its field

Quinn Ewers made headlines last season by skipping his final season at Southlake Carroll High to enroll at Ohio State. He was the highest-rated signal caller in his class to go to college with a five-star rating.

His move was made in part with financial motivation, as he was able to cash in on a seven-figure NIL deal. He also had the opportunity to play for one of the most prestigious programs in college football.

Fast forward a season, and things have changed. The snowy environment of Columbus has grown tired and he is looking for a different environment. Ewers entered the transfer portal as the season drew to a close when he announced his intentions to find a new home.

Could South Carolina be an option?

There is reason to believe that the Gamecocks have a chance here. First, Coach Beamer’s work in Oklahoma should give him some familiarity with Ewers dating back to his Texas days. Coach Justin Stepp is also familiar with the top performers in the area.

In fact, Coach Stepp was instrumental in landing the four-star wide receiver and Ewers’ former teammate, Landon Samson. Samson is ending an All-American career with Southlake Carroll and plans to sign with the Gamecocks in a few weeks.

One thing you may not know… Samson and Ewers are very close. There are even rumors going around on the bulletin boards that Ewers was present when Coach Beamer and Co. made their home visit to Samson earlier this month.

Is that enough to pull the talented passer-by away from the state of Texas? Who knows?

However, it is certainly a positive sign that Beamer is taking his pitch to the best prospects in the country and that he has prioritized the transfer portal during his time in Columbia. Ewers is reported to be visiting Texas, TCU and Texas Tech this week, so it could be a long while.

If Ewers decides to venture outside of Lonestar State, South Carolina would be an equally good landing spot. It already fits her hairstyle well, as the Gamecocks have seen much of the success with mullet-carrying gunslingers. One led the program to its first-ever bowl win, while the next took the Gamecocks all the way to the SEC Championship Game.

Where could Ewers bring football in South Carolina?