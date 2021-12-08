Sports
Can South Carolina Football Transfer Quinn Ewers?
The South Carolina football staff is recruiting as they look to finish the class of 2022 strong. Home visits have already started and we should see a few more dominoes fall as the early signing period approaches quickly.
While many may associate recruiting with high school athletes, the ever-changing landscape in college football programs is forcing programs to rethink this idea. The transfer portal is as active as ever with high profile players going from school to school in hopes of earning more playing time.
And game time is something South Carolina football can offer.
One particular position of note is below center where the Gamecocks could be thin in 2022. Landing a highly-rated transfer could change that though, and there’s a former No. 1 overall recruit with a tie to the team.
South Carolina football makes its field
Quinn Ewers made headlines last season by skipping his final season at Southlake Carroll High to enroll at Ohio State. He was the highest-rated signal caller in his class to go to college with a five-star rating.
His move was made in part with financial motivation, as he was able to cash in on a seven-figure NIL deal. He also had the opportunity to play for one of the most prestigious programs in college football.
Fast forward a season, and things have changed. The snowy environment of Columbus has grown tired and he is looking for a different environment. Ewers entered the transfer portal as the season drew to a close when he announced his intentions to find a new home.
Could South Carolina be an option?
There is reason to believe that the Gamecocks have a chance here. First, Coach Beamer’s work in Oklahoma should give him some familiarity with Ewers dating back to his Texas days. Coach Justin Stepp is also familiar with the top performers in the area.
In fact, Coach Stepp was instrumental in landing the four-star wide receiver and Ewers’ former teammate, Landon Samson. Samson is ending an All-American career with Southlake Carroll and plans to sign with the Gamecocks in a few weeks.
One thing you may not know… Samson and Ewers are very close. There are even rumors going around on the bulletin boards that Ewers was present when Coach Beamer and Co. made their home visit to Samson earlier this month.
Is that enough to pull the talented passer-by away from the state of Texas? Who knows?
However, it is certainly a positive sign that Beamer is taking his pitch to the best prospects in the country and that he has prioritized the transfer portal during his time in Columbia. Ewers is reported to be visiting Texas, TCU and Texas Tech this week, so it could be a long while.
If Ewers decides to venture outside of Lonestar State, South Carolina would be an equally good landing spot. It already fits her hairstyle well, as the Gamecocks have seen much of the success with mullet-carrying gunslingers. One led the program to its first-ever bowl win, while the next took the Gamecocks all the way to the SEC Championship Game.
Where could Ewers bring football in South Carolina?
Sources
2/ https://garnetandcocky.com/2021/12/07/can-south-carolina-football-land-transfer-quinn-ewers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]