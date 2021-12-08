RI boys high school hockey is about to start RIIL 2021-22

There has been no top-tier Interscholastic League boys hockey title streak since the 2018-19 season.

The COVID-19 pandemic started early when La Salle and Mount St. Charles shared the regular season title in 2019-20. The ongoing threat of the virus scuttled the 2020-21 matchup also with the Mounties and Bishop Hendricken splitting the crown.

Coaches across the RIIL are hoping for another end in March. Cranstonco-op’s two-game sweep of North Kingstown set the score in Division II last year, and over the next four months the goal will be to have multiple teams skate trophies across the ice to celebrate.

I have that core group of seniors who got that shot at the state championship in March 2020 from them, said Rams coach Shawn Tingley. You can already see how excited they are to bring in some of the younger guys and become those leaders.

Mount St. Charles and the Hawks each passed last year without suffering a regulatory defeat in the state. Their rivalry reaches deep into the RIIL record books and its renewal is sure to attract some attention given the loose ends that currently exist. The Mounties claimed top class, taking home a piece of a 46th championship in school history.

“I’ve been extremely proud of the way these guys played,” said Mount St. Charles coach Matt Merten. They came in and had the same goal. They wanted to maintain the tradition established for them by the classes.

Bishop Hendricken has won or shared seven titles since his breakthrough in 2005-06. The Hawks were regularly second, while Mount St. Charles enjoyed a dynastic run under former coach Bill Belisle and his son Dave. They stayed firmly with the elite under current coach Mike Soscia.

Children are cheerful, Soscia said. They have fun. Big smile. It was great to see everyone together.

RI High School Winter Sports Season:This is what you need to know

A welcome change

A return to state-wide locker rooms, while adhering to local virus protocols, has been a welcome change. Majority of states players dressed in the stands or prior to arriving at the rink last season. Bus trips were set aside in favor of car rides and smaller gatherings.

It was a very limited season, there were no changing rooms and there was no opportunity for the team to really come together, Tingley said. I almost look at last year as a tournament team.

Tingley, Merten and Soscia are all in charge of their respective alma maters. The culture they hope to build and expand from their playing days is already being tested in this 2021-22 campaign. The Rams scrimmed the power of Fairfield Prep in Connecticut on Saturday night, skating to a 1-1 draw.

The kids have been playing all fall, Soscia said. They are in pretty good shape and looking forward to it. They worked hard all summer and just picked up where we left off last year.

league divisions

The league is aligned into three different divisions State Championship, Division II and Division III. Cranston will defend his title against quintessential challengers such as the Skippers, Lincoln, North Smithfield, Portsmouth, Rogers-Middletown-Rocky Hillco-op and Providence Country Day-St. Raphael Wheeler co-op. Coventry, Johnston-North Providence-Tiverton co-op, Mount Hope-East Providence, Narragansett-Chariho, Ponaganset, South Kingstown and West Warwick-Exeter/West Greenwich will skate for the Division III crown.

High School Scoreboard:Statistics, scores, schedules and results

I had the chance to be in some very strong rooms in high school and college and even junior hockey, Tingley said. That makes the difference, it’s the whole experience.

It is the children who come together. It’s that family environment.

[email protected]

On Twitter: @BillKoch25