Suhana Saini and Payas Jain assure India of two more medals

Indian youth table tennis stars Suhana Saini and Payas Jain kept the medal rain going as they won their individual quarter-finals to secure the semi-final spot and secure two more bronze medals for India. Earlier, the girls’ team U-15, again led by Saini, had already kick-started this medal party by winning the bronze there too.

The world’s No. 3 in U-15, Suhana Saini played a tough game against Romania’s No. 6 U-15 star, Bianca Mei Rosu, who pushed to the limit before Suhana won 3-4 (11-8 , 5-11, 5-11, 8-11, 11-8, 12-10, 7-11) and stormed into the semifinals. However, her opponent in the semifinals is a difficult one – Hana Goda from Egypt, who is currently the world No. 1 in the U-15. At 13 years old, Hana Goda is a force to be reckoned with and she is already a senior level threat. Suhana has to be very careful against this up-and-coming Egyptian paddler.

On the other hand, the world No. 4 in U-19, Payas Jain played a clinical match against Iran’s Navid Shams from Iran in the quarter-finals of the U-19 Boys’ Singles. Jain dominated quite extensively, dropping just one game en route to the win. Jain, who enters the semifinals, 4-1 (9-11, 8-11, 8-11, 11-8, 4-11), also has a tough challenge on his plate in the form of Peng Xiang from China, which so far is in superb form. Jain will also have to be wary of the formidable Chinese player who even defeated Kay Stumper and Truls Moregard, the top 2 of the U-19 in recent history.

While the semi-finals may prove tricky for both Suhana and Payas, the bronze medals have been secured for them – which is enough to signal the growth of Indian table tennis – both at the junior and senior levels, it is certainly a bright future ahead !