Sports
Gophers Ready to Open Big Ten Against Michigan State
Basketball Men | 7-12-21 15:05:00
BROADCASTING INFORMATION
TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler – Play-by-Play, Brian Butch – Analyst)
Tip time: 20:07 CT
Radio: Learfield IMG: KFAN 100.3 FM
Mike Grimm (Play by Play); Spencer Tollackson (analyst)
Sirius: XM 372
SERIES INFORMATION:
124th meeting (all time 58-65)
home vs. MSU: 34-24
minnesota vs. Big Ten: 780-867*
* – exclusive released games
START FIVE
The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team opens its Big Ten game this week when the Golden Gophers host Michigan State, Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Williams Arena. The Gophers then travel to Michigan on December 11 for a 5:30 p.m. game before returning to the non-conference game on December 14. The Michigan State game will be the first ranked opponent the Gophers face this year as MSU is ranked No. 19. in the recent AP poll.
Minnesota is just one of 12 teams in the country still undefeated and only one of two remaining in the Big Ten (Purdue is the other). The last time Minnesota opened a 7-0 season was during the 2017-18 campaign when the Gophers defeated both UMass and Alabama at the Barclays Center Classic in Brooklyn, NY
The first NET and RPI rankings of the season came out Monday, and the Gophers are at number 36 in the NET rankings. Purdue has the best in the country, followed by LSU and Arizona. Minnesota’s win against Mississippi State was considered a Quad 1, it’s first of the year. Since the NET rankings serve as the primary sorting tool for men’s basketball in Division I, they play an important role in building a team’s resume.
Minnesota leads the nation in three-point defense. The Gophers have allowed just 147 tries and 34 opponents of threes in seven games and only 23.1 percent. Minnesota currently ranks 31st nationally in defensive rebounds per game. The Golden Gophers have 204 defensive rebounds to average 29.14 per game. In seven games this year, five Gophers have more than 20 defensive rebounds: Jamison Battle (42) Eric Curry (37), Payton Willis (30), Sean Sutherlin (23) and Eylijah Stephens (28). Additionally, Minnesota is ranked 11th nationally with the fewest errors (and first in the Big Ten) with 92. The Gophers are also ranked first in the Big Ten with the fewest sales and sixth nationally with 68.
Jamison Battle ranks sixth in the Big Ten overall score. He averages 17.9 points per game, while Payton Willis is seventh in the league with 17.4. Willis and Battle are in third and fifth place in the Big Ten with a three-point percentage (0.442 and 0.339) and have a 2.7 per game draw for three-pointers. With the Gophers playing a short bench, Minnesota has also played three of its five starters in the top five minutes within the Big Ten. Battle leads the league with an average playing time of 38.3 minutes.
EXPLORE THE SPARTANS
Michigan State enters the Minnesota game at number 19 and has an overall record of 7-2. The Spartans are coming off back-to-back home wins against Louisville (73-64) and Toledo (81-68). Their two losses of the year were the opener against Kansas (74-87) and Baylor (75-58), both in neutral venues. The Minnesota game also marks the Spartans’ second proper road game since Nov. 17 at Butler (a 73-52 win).
MSU went 15-13 during 2020-21 and advanced to the NCAA tournament where they fell in the First Four game against Final Four Team UCLA, 86-80.
Hall of Fame Coach Tom Izzo is in his 27th year at the helm of Michigan State basketball. Coaching in the same spot since 1995, Izzo holds a career coaching record of 650-256.
Gabe Brown leads the Spartans with an average of 12.9 points per game, followed by Marcus Bingham Jr. with 10.6 points. Bingham Jr. also averages 7.6 rebounds per game and has 29 blocked shots this season. His 29 blocked shots rank third in the Big Ten. As a team, MSU shoots 44.6 percent and 36.7 percent out of three. The Spartans also average 41.3 rebounds per game and
GOPHERS BEGIN BIG TEN PLAY
Minnesota will try to win its first Big Ten opening game since the 2017-18 season. Minnesota defeated Rutgers 89-67 at the Williams Arena that season. The Gophers started that game 7-1 on the season.
Minnesota opened the season in Illinois last year dropping a 92-65 decision against then-No. 13 Illinois.
This marks the fifth consecutive year that the Big Ten has scheduled conference games in early December, which also began in the 2017-18 season.
LATEST GAME OVERVIEW
Minnesota took an 81-76 win over Mississippi State Sunday in Starkville, Miss. With the win, the Golden Gophers are 7-0 on the season and just one of twelve undefeated teams in the nation.
All five starters for the Maroon and Gold finished in double digits. Payton Willis cleared the way with 24 points, followed by Jamison Battle with 20, Eylijah Stephens and Eric Curry with 12 and Luke Loewe with 11. Willis produced two three-pointers in the first half and 12 points, and Battle was the top scorer in the second half with three three-pointers and 15 points. Battle also led the Gophers in rebounds (five), while Willis provided seven assists.
WILLIS B1G’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK Nominated
Payton Willis was named one of Big Ten’s Players of the Week. It is his first Big Ten honor in his career and the first for the Golden Gophers this season. Willis added a team-best 19.5 points per game as he led Minnesota to a pair of consecutive road wins against two Power-5 teams. He also provided 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in Minnesota’s two road wins. Willis got 14 out of 28 and 7 out of 16 out of three this week, at 50 and 43.8 percent, respectively.
TOTS FOR TOTS
Fans, make sure to bring a newly wrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots. Donation locations are available at the Williams Arena entrances.
NEXT ONE
Minnesota will be back in action on Saturday, December 11 when it travels to Michigan. Playtime is set at 5:30 p.m. CT and broadcast on FS1. Mike Grimm and Spencer Tollackson can also provide the call on KFAN 100.3 FM.
