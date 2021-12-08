PREP HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Marshall girls get past Windom, guys fall short in doubleheader | News, Sports, Jobs

MARSHALL — The Marshall girls’ hockey team entered the game against Windom Area on Tuesday to break through a three-game slide and take the first conference win of the season. Thanks to a trio of goals in the second period, Marshall did just that, breaking his slip with a 3-0 win against the Eagles at the Red Baron Arena and Expo.

Marshall coach Cassi Weiss said they were incapable of being offensively aggressive in the opening period, but started to create more opportunities as the game progressed.

“We came out a little slow in the first, kind of leaned on our heels a little bit and watched them play a little bit and they put a lot of pressure on us right away and we couldn’t get any chances in the first,” said Weiss. “In the second, when we had that first goal, it was a bit like boom, boom, boom, we got three in a row and we were able to hold it off in the third where we got a lot of penalties, both power plays and penalty kills.”

Both teams had power play opportunities early in the first period, but were unable to capitalize on them. Marshall later got another power play opportunity in the frame, but Windom was able to keep MHS off the board as the game went goalless after one.

The stalemate would not last long, however, as Leah Schaefer found the back of the net on Lily Verkinderen’s assist with 11:09 to go in the second period to give Marshall a 1-0 lead. Schaefer and MHS weren’t done there, as she got another one past the goalkeeper on the power play on the assist of Shelby Ormberg and Kalyn DeVlieger less than a minute later to make it 2-0. After some back and forth, Marshall extended the lead by five minutes into the frame after a power-play goal by Verkinderen on the assist of Tessa Gannott to take the lead to 3-0 after two minutes.

The two teams continued to play back and forth throughout the third period, with neither side taking advantage of their power play opportunities en route to the 3-0 final.

Windom Area defeated Marshall 27-19 in the game. Belle Deutz took the win in the net ahead of Marshall, with 27 saves.

Marshall (3-4-1) will take on Waseca on the road on Saturday at 1 p.m. At the next game, Weiss said they need to generate more shots at the net and continue to put pressure on the defense.

“We need to get more shots on the net, we need to play more attacking and just put a lot of pressure on the puck wherever it is.” said Weiss.

Marshall 3, wind area 0

Wind size 0 0 0 – 0

Marshall 0 3 0 – 3

SCORING SUMMARY

First period

No scoring.

Sanctions

Marshall: Ormberg, 12:21 (Tripping, 2 min).

Windom Area: Schumacher, 11:30 (tripping, 2 min).

Windom Area: P. Docktor, 2:50 (Hooking, 2 min).

Second period

Marshall: L. Schaefer, 5:51 (Children).

Marshall: L. Schaefer, 6:46 (Ormberg, DeVlieger) (Powerplay).

Marshall: Verkinderen, 12:00 (Gannott) (Powerplay).

Sanctions

Windom Area: Schumacher, 10:23 (check, 2 min).

Windom Area: E. Docktor, 6:09 (hold, 2 min).

Third period

No scoring.

Sanctions

Windom Area: Becker, 13:33 (hold, 2 min).

Marshall: Beernaert, 8:27 (Hooking, 2 min).

Marshall: Gannott, 3:26 (Slashing, 2 min).

Windom Area: Schumacher, 3:13 (Tripping, 2 min).

Marshall: Metheny, 1:21 (check, 2 min).

SOG: Windom Area 27;

marshall 19.

Saves: Windom Area 16;

Deutz 27.

boys hockey

Windom Area 5, Marshall 3

MARSHALL — The Marshall boys’ hockey team fell 5-3 in Windom Area on Tuesday.

The Eagles took an early lead with a goal in the first period to make it 1-0 before Logan Deutz found the back of the net on the power play on Jared Reinsma’s assist to make it 1-1 with 13:08 left in the second period. However, Windom would have an answer by scoring three times in the frame to take the lead to 4-1 after two runs.

Marshall kept on fighting though, getting a couple of goals from Parker Schmitt (assisted by Sean Nwaiga) and Talan Plante to get to within one at 4-3 with 8:40 to go but that was the closest, like Windom added a late goal to make it to the 5-3 final.

Marshall defeated Windom Area 27-24 in the game. Ezra Maurice scored 19 saves in the net for Marshall.

Marshall (1-3) will play at home against Redwood Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m

Windom Area 5, Marshall 3

Wind area 1 3 1 – 5

Marshall 0 1 2 – 3

SCORING SUMMARY

First period

Windom Area: Wyatt Haugen, 3:13 (Porath, Drones) (Shorthanded).

Sanctions

Windom Area: Heil, 3:13 (Roughing, 2 min).

Windom Area: Rabbe, 6:32 (Tripping, 2 min).

Marshall: Plante, 15:37 (Roughing, 2 min).

Second period

Marshall: Deutz, 3:13 (Reinsma) (Power Play).

Windom Area: Heil, 4:38 (Wyatt Haugen, Dronen).

Windom Area: Wriley Haugen, 15:29 (B. Espenson, Z. Espenson).

Windom Area: Z. Espenson, 16:46 (Rabbe, Dronen).

Sanctions

Windom Area: Koch, 2:18 (Interference, 2 min).

Marshall: Klemm, 6:39 (Interference, 2 min).

Windom Area: B. Espenson, 7:51 (hold, 2 min).

Windom Area: Wyatt Haugen, 9:01 (tripping, 2 min).

Marshall: Schmitt, 9:34 (Hooking, 2 min).

Marshall: Nwaiga, 12:40 (roughing, 2 min).

Marshall: Deutz, 14:37 (Too many men, 2 min).

Third period

Marshall: Schmitt, 7:43 (Nwaiga).

Marshall: Plante, 8:07 (unassisted).

Windom Area: Wyatt Haugen, 15:20 (Dronen, Stubbe).

Sanctions

Windom Area: Purrington, 3:38 (elbows, 2 min).

Windom Area: Koch, 5:35 (Cross-Check, 2 min).

Marshall: Reinsma, 6:11 (Interference, 2 min).

Windom Area: Wriley Haugen, 6:30 (Cross-Check, 2 min).

Marshall: Peterson, 8:07 (hold, 2 min).

Windom Area: Rabble, 10:53 (hold, 2 min).

Windom Area: Porath, 13:14 (Tripping, 2 min).

Marshall: Meyer, 13:38 (Tripping, 2 min).

Marshall: Reinsma, 14:13 (Interference, 2 min).

Windom Area: Heil, 14:58 (Too many men, 2 min).

SOG: Marshall 27;

Wind area 24.

Saves: Maurice 19;

Wind area 24.