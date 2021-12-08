Novak Djokovic on Australian Open entry list, no Serena Williams

Novak Djokovic, the world number one, was named as one of the entries to the Australian Open on Wednesday, following heated speculation about his vaccination status, but great woman Serena Williams was missing. The Serb had raised doubts as to whether he would defend his Melbourne title next month, refusing to reveal whether he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to play. slamming.

Williams, who is stranded on 23 Grand Slam titles – short of Margaret Court’s record – had expected to play but she is not quite fit.

The American superstar turned 40 in September and may have played her last Australian Open.

The seven-time Melbourne champion said she withdrew on the advice of her medical team.

“While this is never an easy decision, I’m not where I need to be physically to compete,” she said.

“Melbourne is one of my favorite cities to visit and I look forward to playing in the AO every year. I will miss the fans, but I look forward to returning and competing at my highest level.”

Despite Williams being tied for 23 Slams, her French coach Patrick Mouratoglou told AFP in September that her legacy was safe.

“I don’t want to despise Margaret Court, but it’s a different era. Yes, it would be better if Serena broke her record, but if she doesn’t, she will still be the greatest player of all time,” he said.

For the rest, the women’s top 20 were confirmed as playing, headlined by Ashleigh Barty of the world and Japanese star Naomi Osaka.

In the men’s draw, Spaniard Rafael Nadal will challenge Djokovic to become the first man in history to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

Swiss legend Roger Federer, who also has 20 Slam crowns, had already announced that he would miss the event as he recovers from injury.

Prior to the announcement of the main draw, the Australian Open organizers had reiterated that all players should be vaccinated, amid reports that they could apply for a medical exemption for Djokovic with the support of Tennis Australia.

Those reports were quickly shut down.

“All Australian Open players, clients and staff must be vaccinated,” Tennis Australia said in a statement.

“Any suggestion that Tennis Australia is looking for ‘loopholes’ in this process is simply untrue.”

Government officials in the state of Victoria, where the Australian Open will be held, have been convinced for months that only vaccinated players will be allowed access to Melbourne Park for the tournament from January 17-30.

And Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino of the state rammed into that house Wednesday.

“Everyone is looking forward to the Australian Open and everyone who will be in attendance – spectators, players, officials, staff – are expected to be fully vaccinated,” he told reporters.

“It’s the rules. Medical exceptions are just that — it’s not a loophole for privileged tennis players.”

Djokovic’s father Srdjan suggested last month that his son will “probably not” play in Australia.

“Of course he would like to go with all his heart,” he told Serbian television.

“But I really don’t know if that’s going to happen. Probably not under these circumstances, with this blackmail and when it’s done that way.”

Tournament chief Craig Tiley said last month he expected vaccination rates among players to rise “to 100 percent” by the time the Grand Slam begins.