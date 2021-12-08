Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 5 in Dhaka, Live Cricket Score and Updates





Bangladesh will do everything it can to avoid a sequel as they go head-to-head with a dominating Pakistan on the final day of the second test in Dhaka. They were at 76/7 by the stumps on Day, trailing 224 runs. Shakib Al Hasan was unbeaten at 23 alongside Taijul Islam (0) on punches, with Bangladesh still needing 25 runs to avoid the follow-on. On Tuesday, Offspinner Sajid Khan claimed a career best 6-35 as Pakistan reduced Bangladesh to 76-7 and produced a glimmer of hope to force a result in Tuesday’s second and final test. Rain and poor light took up most of the game and only 63.2 overs were possible in the last three days. After day three was washed away, Pakistan resumed day four from 188-2 and declared at 300-4 after lunch. Then spinners Sajid and Nauman Ali went to work until stumps was called an hour early due to the poor light. Follow Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score and Updates Here With the light insufficient to admit more than just the one left from fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid and Nauman threw relentlessly in a desperate bid to win the rain-stricken match. Nauman was a bit unlucky and finished without a wicket, but he gave control and Sajid was able to tear through Bangladesh’s line-up. Sajid sent everyone away except skipper Mominul Haque, who was knocked out at one point for 1 by a direct hit from Hasan Ali. Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy got a duck on his debut after jabbing a winged delivery to slip out, and his opening partner Shadman Islam was stunned by extra bounce. Mominul was up, and Bangladesh went to tea at 22-3. Experienced batsman Mushfiqur Rahim deepened the crisis by playing a slog sweep to gift his wicket for 5. ALSO READ | Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 4 Report Liton Das, who hit 114 and 59 in the first test, was on 6 when he attacked Sajid, while Mehidy Hasan was thrown to a duck as he tried to sweep a delivery that turned sharp. After a delayed start due to early morning rain and a wet field, Pakistan scored hard to put pressure on Bangladesh. Read all the IPL news and cricket score here

