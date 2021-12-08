COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio state soccer coach Ryan Day chose to act quickly to make a hire to stabilize his teams’ defenses.

Oklahoma States Jim Knowles will be Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator. Lettermen Row was the first to report that Ohio State was close to making the lease.

Contract details were not readily available. Knowles made $833,000 at Oklahoma State this season, according to multiple sources.

In an emailed statement from Day, he said Knowles will begin his duties on January 2.

What matters most right now is that we put our players in the best position possible to finish this season with a win in the Rose Bowl, Day said. To that end, we will continue our pre-match planning and preparation with our current staff of 10 assistant coaches.

Knowles, 56, is in his fourth season with the Cowboys, narrowly defeating Baylor in the Big 12 championship game and pushing for the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma State currently ranks third in overall defense and has improved under Knowles in each season, from 102nd to 82nd to 44th in 2020.

The Cowboys ran a 4-2-5 schedule similar in structure to that adopted by the state of Ohio this season. They are ranked first nationally in tackles for loss per game (8.69) and sacks per game (4.15), second in opponent’s third-down percentage (25.81), and fifth in fewest allowed playing 10 or more yards.

However, all that success came with a defense full of fourth, fifth and sixth year players. Ohio State may have to replace as many as seven starters from its regular season loss to Michigan.

Knowles is from Philadelphia and played defensively for Cornell and began his coaching career there in 1988. After stints as an assistant with Western Michigan and Ole Miss, he went 26-34 in six seasons as the head coach of the Cornells.

He later served as David Cutcliffes defensive coordinator at Duke before joining Mike Gundys Oklahoma State in 2018.

It is not yet known what other staff moves or relocations would occur in connection with Knowles’ hiring. While Day took responsibility for calling the defense away from coordinator Kerry Coombs and handing it over to secondary coach Matt Barnes after two games, no actual staff departures have been announced. Ohio Sate is allowed by the NCAA at its capacity of 10 assistant coaches.

Ohio State finished 59th in overall defense in 2020, reaching the national championship. However, it also ranked 122nd in passing yards per game, 87th in the opposing quarterback rating, and 85th in yards allowed per pass attempt. Problems in the rear of the secondary were never fixed, nor were they compensated for by increased pressure in the front.

The Buckeyes are currently 50th in overall defense. This season, the hindrance comes on the other side of the ball. While OSU is 22nd nationally in allowed yards per carry at 3.52, it allowed more than 7 per carry in losses to Oregon and Michigan.

Knowles’ defense at Oklahoma State has held opponents to 2.74 yards per carry.

Gundy expected Knowles to be one of the most sought-after assistants on the market. He recently said the state of Oklahoma is working on a new deal to retain Knowles for the long term.

Several other top programs — including Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and Oregon — are also known or expected to hire new defensive coordinators.

Day moved quickly to secure Knowles amid that crowded landscape.

