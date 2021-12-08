Calumet Hockey Blanks Marquette – Wednesday Sports Wrap





In high school boys basketball last night…

Houghton fell to Kingsford 73-47.

Dollar Bay-Tamarack City defeated Calumet 57-45.

Lake Linden Hubbell got past Hancock 39-34. In girls hoops action last night…

Houghton led LANse 72-35. Unofficially, Stella Wickstrom led the Gremlins by 21 points and Meghan Trewhella added 17. Taylor Sanregret scored 12 for the Purple Hornets.

Hancock defeated Ewen-Trout Creek 52-41.

Lake Linden-Hubbell shot out to an early lead, knocking out Chassell 56-29. Emily Jokela scored 15 points in the first quarter and led all scorers by 22 for the game. Trishis Pietila finished the Panthers with 11.

Baraga suppressed Jeffers 52-13. Corina Jahfetson led the Vikings by 15 points and Reide Osterman added 14. Sara Johnson scored six points for the Jets.

Ontonagon stomped Bessemer 56-20. Played hockey in high school last night…

Calumet blanched Marquette 2-0. Dan Loukus and Paul Sturos each had a goal and an assist for the Copper Kings. Aksel Loukus made 43 saves, while the Redmen defeated Calumet 43-13. Hockey tonight…

Hancock entertains Jeffers. College Volleyball Michigan Tech volleyball stars Laura De Marchi and Anna Jonynas have been named American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Americans. De Marchi was placed in the First Team and Jonynas was honored in the Second Team. NBA The Detroit Pistons host the Washington Wizards tonight. Coverage begins at 6:35 a.m. on 99.3 The Lift. NHL The Detroit Red Wings’ five-game winning streak ended with a 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators last night. Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen scored, while Nashville kept Detroit to just 16 shots. Alex Nedeljkovic took the loss in the net. The Wings will visit the Saint Louis Blues tomorrow. Due to NFL football on 99.3 The Lift, Wings coverage begins at 7:45am on KBear 102.3. Former Michigan Tech hockey player Jujhar Khaira was knocked out last night in the Chicago Blackhawks’ loss to the New York Rangers. Khaira was hit hard by Jacob Trouba from New York. He immediately fell on the ice. Paramedics put him on a stretcher and took him to a hospital, where he was reported to have been alert and talking to staff. NFL The Green Bay Packers have confirmed quarterback Jordan Love will not be available for Sunday’s game. He has been placed on the COVID-19 list. Kurt Benkert has been removed from the practice squad to support Aaron Rodgers. Former LSU quarterback Danny Etling has been signed to the practice squad. Upcoming local sports broadcasts Friday – high school hockey – Utica Eisenhower in Houghton – 6:40 pregame on the Voice of the Gremlins, 97.7 The Wolf.

Saturday – high school hockey – Rochester in Houghton – 12:40 pregame on the Voice of the Gremlins, 97.7 The Wolf.

Saturday – High School Hockey – Utica Eisenhower in Calumet – 12:40 PM pregame on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.

Tuesday – Girls Basketball – Hancock at Calumet – 7:00 am pregame on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3. Email sports news and results to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.keweenawreport.com/sports/calumet-hockey-blanks-marquette-wednesday-sports-wrap/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos