



Six Michigan Coaches Named CSCAA 100 Best Coaches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. — The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s (CSCAA) announced its top 100 coaches Tuesday (Dec. 7), naming six prominent Michigan coaches on its list representing the last century of collegiate swimming. current head coach Mike Bottom like Dick Kimball, Matt Mann, Jim Richardson, Gus Stager and Jon Urbanchek were named on the prestigious list of 12 National Championships, 44 Men’s Big Ten Championships, 17 Women’s Big Ten Championships, and more than 50 Olympians during their Michigan careers. Mike Soil (2008–present) Bottom has served on Michigan’s coaching staff since the 2008-09 campaign, starting as the men’s head coach (2008-12) and adding the women’s team in 2013. During that time, Michigan has an overall record of 100-7- 1 composed. (men) and 61-13 (women) as they won 12 Big Ten titles together (nine men, three women). He led the Wolverine men to an NCAA championship in the 2012-13 campaign and has eight top-10 finishes nationally on the men’s side and four more on the women’s side. Richard Kimball (1960-2002) Kimball was a three-time All-America diver at Michigan before embarking on his illustrious coaching career. He served on the U.S. Olympic diving staff for five Olympics and along the way coached nine divers to Olympic medals and five divers to NCAA national championships. He was also named the 1984 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Diving Coach of the Year. Kimball has also been inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame. Matt Mann (1925-1954) In 1925, Mann came to the University of Michigan as head swim coach, beginning a 29-year legacy of national success. Mann’s startling stats include: 16 conference titles, 13 national crowns and a double-measuring record of 202-25-3. Under his tenure, Michigan proved to be more Olympic swimmers than any other college or university in the United States. He was named coach of the United States Olympic swim team in 1952, which captured four of six gold swimming medals. Ironically, one event the US team didn’t win was the 200m breaststroke, won by the UM swimmer but Australian competitor John Davies. Jim Richardson (1985-2012) Jim Richardson led the Michigan women’s swim program for 27 seasons, leading the Wolverines to 14 Big Ten championships, including a record 12 consecutive crowns from 1987-98. The 12 consecutive conference titles are a Big Ten record among women’s sports teams. He also added league championships in 2001 and 2004. Nationally, Richardson’s teams placed in the top 10 for 14 of his 27 seasons, including a runner-up in the 1995 NCAA championships. Richardson had five individual national champions and one relay team won a title during his tenure. Gus Stager (1954-1979; 1981-1982) Stager was Michigan’s swim coach for 25 years from 1954 to 1979. During Stager’s reign, Wolverine teams accumulated an impressive 169-39-1 dual-meet record, and the 1957, 1958, 1959, and 1961 squads captured NCAA titles . From 1954 to 1979, his Michigan teams finished third or better in the Big Ten Conference every year. In 1979, Stager received the highest college award in coaching – the Collegiate Interscholastic Trophy – for contributions to the sport of swimming. In 1981 he was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame. Jon Urbanchek (1982-2004) Urbanchek led the Wolverines to the 1995 NCAA Championship and 13 Big Ten titles in 22 seasons. The program won 10 consecutive conference championships from 1986-95. Overall, his teams were 163-34 in double encounters with a 100-4 mark against Big Ten competition. He was the NCAA and American Swimming Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 1995 and was the Big Ten Coach of the Year eight times. At the 1995 NCAA Championships, Michigan won six individual national titles and one relay crown. Urbanchek had 26 swimmers in Michigan representing their country in the Olympics with 10 individuals winning 17 medals together. He served as an assistant coach for USA Swimming at the 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympics and was a special assistant in 2008 and 2012. He also coached the teams of the 1994 and 1998 US World Championships.

