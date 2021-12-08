Sportscotland Announces Cricket Racism Review





SCOTLAND’s national sports agency has announced it will conduct an investigation into racism within Scottish cricket.

Sportscotland said it was taking “immediate steps” to investigate, following the scandal that swept the sport in England.

Azeem Rafiq, who formerly played for Yorkshire, told MPs in a committee last month how he was regularly racially abused, then left the sport. Since then, cricketers across the country have spoken about their experiences of racism, including in Scotland. Sportscotland will appoint an independent team of experts to lead the assessment, and will also launch a consultation with Scottish cricketers and those involved in the sport. People should be given a ‘safe space’ to share their experiences anonymously, the sports organization said, adding that follow-up support, signage and referral to the relevant authorities will also be provided as part of the process. Cricket Scotland’s existing policies and procedures will also be reviewed in line with best practices in equality, diversity and inclusion to ensure lessons are learned and action is taken to address the challenges facing sport , to deal with. Today’s announcement follows discussions between sportscotland and Cricket Scotland in recent weeks. The agency said there had been “understandable concerns” within the cricket community and promised to publish the full scope of the independent review within the next seven days. On completion of the assessment process, a report and plan of action will be published by the independent experts, with Sportscotland being responsible for holding Cricket Scotland and its associations to account. Sportscotland Chief Executive Stewart Harris said: “There can be no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in sport and it is vital that all complaints of this nature are thoroughly investigated. “That should always be the starting point when we talk about racism and racial inequalities. “It is clear that steps need to be taken to address the problem of racism within cricket in Scotland. “We need to listen to the very real concerns that have been and will continue to be raised as part of this fully independent process. But more than that, we also need to act on this and start rebuilding trust. “This will not be easy and it will take time. However, as the national agency for sport, we will do what it takes to bring about positive change where it is needed in Scottish cricket.” Cricket Scotland President Sue Strachan said: “We have reached out to Sportscotland for their help and support in investigating any evidence of racism in cricket in Scotland. We are grateful to Sportscotland for commissioning this broad independent assessment of racism in the sport we love. “The Boards of Directors of Cricket Scotland, in conjunction with the regional associations, the Scottish Cricketers Association and the Cricket Scotland Match Officials Association, will be fully involved in the independent review and have committed to follow up on any recommendations made as a result of the findings have been made.

“We want to make sure there is no place for racism within cricket in Scotland in the future.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/19769506.sportscotland-announce-cricket-racism-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos