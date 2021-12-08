ASU should go after Mike Bercovici as Zak Hill to SEC . leaves

If you love something let it go.

At least, that’s what Arizona State football fans should think about offensive coordinator Zak Hill.

The Hills name is increasingly associated with an Auburn opening, a position that would certainly come with increased pay and prestige.

SEC schools, like Auburn, have been known to throw money around in ways that make other conferences (COUGH! PAC-12!) as jealous as a goldfish during Shark Week.

More:Former ASU coach under fire for alleged assault, abuse of players

Auburn is a good job

Hill earns about $600,000 coaching in Tempe, according to a database compiled by USA TODAY Sports. Mike Bobo, Auburn’s previous offensive coordinator, earned more than double, $1.3 million, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

In terms of prestige, SEC schools have participated more in the College Football Playoff than a pig’s snout in the mud.

In eight years of the playoff format, SEC programs have been involved 10 times. (Alabama has seven appearances, Georgia has two, and LSU has one.)

All that winning raises the profile of everyone involved with football on Saturday Down South.

SEC schools play in more fan-friendly time frames compared to the Pac-12, and the games are easier to find on major network broadcasts.

Auburn went 6-6 this year, but the Tigers appeared on ABC, CBS and ESPN a nine times combined.

So if Hill gets the offer, it’s a logical decision for him to leave.

No one in maroon and gold should begrudge him that chance, even if he could have been a key part of warming Sun Devil football to those standards.

Had ASU played a better second half against Utah and a better full game against Washington State, the program would have been the beloved underdog story of the college football world.

Instead, they talked about the fallout from a recruiting inquiry and quarterback Jayden Daniels’ regression.

That gives ASU football a huge opportunity to get Daniels ready for the NFL and to give the fanbase another chance to cheer on an old hero, Mike Bercovici.

More:Zak Hill of ASU football included in speculation from Auburn, Nebraska . offensive coordinator

Up Hill’s Struggle

ASU had problems at offense this year that were not all Hills fault.

The program lost offensive line coach Dave Christensen to retirement and analyst Kevin Mawae to the Indianapolis Colts. It is no coincidence that the lines have suffered as a result.

Daniels rarely had a clean bag to operate from. As a result, his mechanics deteriorated.

ASU also lost its wide receivers and tight bushings to suspension.

As a result, Daniels didn’t have many reliable targets.

All too often the Sun Devils attack was just Daniels and Rachaad White. (Daniels, of course, led ASU in passing, and he was second in rush. White, meanwhile, led the team in rush and was second in receiving yards.)

Hill was a one man band and tried to make sure all these units functioned together. It’s a wonder it worked as well as it did.

There was no time to think creatively.

With a full line of assistants, he could have come up with a way to get DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum to run more on the field.

Hill could have put Trayanum in a traffic jam and White on the final receiver, forcing the opposing defenses to let one of these players in one cover.

Furthermore, Hill could have used more game action (running counterfeit) to give Daniels time and help struggling receivers open up.

But Hill also needed a good pair of eyes and a quarterback coach.

This is where Bercovici comes in.

The return of Bercovici?

Bercovici has previously worked in the state of Arizona.

When Daniels was a freshman, Bercovici helped his mentor Daniels to more than 2,900 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. Daniels threw just two interceptions that year.

Most recently, Bercovici worked as an offensive assistant with the Arizona Cardinals.

Berco is a young lad, very intelligent, great football IQ, works hard he has done a really good job with us, said Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Quarterbacks are often good coaches.

In that position you have to learn to study and you have to learn to lead, Kingsbury said. These are of course qualities that can help you coach down the line.

Bercovici is also a Tempe legend. Fans of Sun Devil will buy him dinner for throwing the Jael Mary pass to beat USC in 2014.

The guess here is that Bercovici is poised to be an offensive coordinator at his alma mater.

If Hill wants to leave, ASU supporters should wish him well and let him go.

If he comes back, that was the intention.

Either way, athletic director Ray Anderson and football coach Herm Edwards need to see if Bercovici is ready to come back home.

The best-case scenario for Arizona State would be for Hill to return with Bercovici on his staff as an assistant offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Second and short

COLLECT THE ASU BLOCK?Doug Haller has reported to The Athletic that Trayanum has made a move to transfer to a new school. (They say Chip entered the transfer portal like he’s going to another dimension in a 1970s science fiction movie or something.)

Trayanum ended up on the bench after a few fumbles early in the season, but he was clearly the team’s best attacking threat behind White and Daniels.

This is where Trayanum hopes not to leave, as he would be one of the best backs in Pac-12 next season.

A backfield duo of Trayanum and Daniyel Ngata would be a real problem for the opposing team’s defensive coordinators.

Third and short

COME THE DICE: ASU football players face a tough choice on their way to the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. If they play, they risk an injury that could hurt their pro prospects. (You’ll hear analysts call this their tap stock, as if the guys are so much cattle or soup stock.)

But for me I hope the boys play.

Old guys like me (I’m 43, and half my beard looks like it’s Santa’s, baby) wish we could still run and jump and scream and hit and fall without needing a team of medical professionals to get us off the grass and brought us back together.

We want young boys to live without regrets. And I mostly regret the things I didn’t do.

That said, I support the players in whatever decision they make. Their bodies, their careers, their choices.

(Perhaps someone smarter than me can figure out how to guarantee a payout for guys who get serious injuries at bowl games? Looks like there would be plenty of money to sort it out.)

Fourth and long

GET WILD, CATS: We should all hope that Jedd Fisch backtracks and scratches the program in Tucson. The Pac-12 is better with a good Arizona program.

That said, Fisch will have to be busier than a three-legged Wildcat in a dry recruiting sandbox to pull it off.

Somebody send that man some coffee.

Reach Moore at [email protected] or 602-444-2236. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter@SayingMoore.

There’s plenty of Moore where this comes from.Subscribefor videos, columns, opinions, and analysis from the Arizona Republics’ award-winning sports team.