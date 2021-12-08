Sports
Marvin Shapiro of Boynton Beach, 91, is an active tennis competitor
Marvin Shapiro, a 91-year-old tennis player who competes in the Palm Beach Open Tennis League, is used to hearing players joke about his age.
A common one is: you’re old enough to be my father. Actually, Shapiro has played against players young enough to be his grandson.
The Palm Beach Open Tennis League is open to anyone age 45 or older. More than 90 communities compete against each other. Most are located west of the Turnpike, spanning Palm Beach County. Each community sets up teams to play against each other.
Shapiro plays for Coral Lakes, a retired community west of Boynton Beach. He’s been a fixture on the tennis courts there since moving from Brooklyn 23 years ago.
More:Boca Raton tennis legend Rick Macci gets red carpet moment with ‘King Richard’
How much do you know about Boynton Beach?:Home to one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, more celebrities
I may be 91, but I have the parts of a 70-year-old, he said, noting that he’s had just about everything replaced or repaired, knees, hips, and shoulders. About the only time he was off the tennis courts was when he was recovering from those procedures. He will be 92 in May.
He started playing the sport when he moved to Coral Lakes. When he was a kid, there were very few tennis courts in Brooklyn and, he says, no one could afford to buy a tennis racket anyway. So he started as a beginner at Coral Lakes and picked up the game quickly.
This is a man who is soon to be 92 and he is playing competitively in one of our mid-level divisions, said Sandy Frank, director of the Palm Beach Open Tennis League. You could say it’s a one in a million situation.
Shapiro plays in the league on Tuesdays and Thursdays. One of the complaints he gets is that he rushes his opponents to get onto the field after a break. I don’t like to sit around,’ he said. “I don’t seem to get as tired as some of these younger guys.
His team captain at Coral Lakes, Ira Kosloff, called Shapiro a unique character and commented: He inspires us all. He’s as sharp as a nail. When he’s not playing tennis, he’s playing pickleball. And he goes to the pool almost every day.
Shapiro, a Korean War veteran, recently returned from Washington, DC. He took part in an Honor Flight in which veterans are flown to the capital as part of a program to recognize their service to the country.
It was great, Shapiro said. Hadn’t been there in 50 years. We had over 1,000 people greeting us when we arrived.
Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary in Boynton:‘FDR’ pops up in police escorted 1930s Ford Roadster
Shapiro said tennis is still his favorite sport, but he’s playing pickleball more and more these days. Three years ago, he played on a championship pickleball team for Coral Lakes.
Shapiro admits he’s slowed down a bit, but if the ball hits anywhere near him, he’ll bounce back. He has developed a powerful slice shot and his drop shot can be deadly.
The writer of this article can attest to that, having recently played for Valencia Cove against Shapiro’s Coral Lakes team. Valencia Cove won the first set, but barely 7-5, and had to come from behind to do it. Then the rains came. I pulled a calf muscle for the rescheduled match and had to give up. However, Shapiro has been injury free all year.
Shapiro is looking forward to playing in the winter session of the Palm Beach County Open Tennis League and the Palm Beach County Senior League, a competition where his opponents must be at least 50 years old.
Sources
2/ https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/news/local/boynton/2021/12/08/marvin-shapiro-boynton-beach-91-active-competitor-tennis/8740317002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]