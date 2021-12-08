Marvin Shapiro of Boynton Beach, 91, is an active tennis competitor

Marvin Shapiro, a 91-year-old tennis player who competes in the Palm Beach Open Tennis League, is used to hearing players joke about his age.

A common one is: you’re old enough to be my father. Actually, Shapiro has played against players young enough to be his grandson.

The Palm Beach Open Tennis League is open to anyone age 45 or older. More than 90 communities compete against each other. Most are located west of the Turnpike, spanning Palm Beach County. Each community sets up teams to play against each other.

Shapiro plays for Coral Lakes, a retired community west of Boynton Beach. He’s been a fixture on the tennis courts there since moving from Brooklyn 23 years ago.

I may be 91, but I have the parts of a 70-year-old, he said, noting that he’s had just about everything replaced or repaired, knees, hips, and shoulders. About the only time he was off the tennis courts was when he was recovering from those procedures. He will be 92 in May.

He started playing the sport when he moved to Coral Lakes. When he was a kid, there were very few tennis courts in Brooklyn and, he says, no one could afford to buy a tennis racket anyway. So he started as a beginner at Coral Lakes and picked up the game quickly.

This is a man who is soon to be 92 and he is playing competitively in one of our mid-level divisions, said Sandy Frank, director of the Palm Beach Open Tennis League. You could say it’s a one in a million situation.

Shapiro plays in the league on Tuesdays and Thursdays. One of the complaints he gets is that he rushes his opponents to get onto the field after a break. I don’t like to sit around,’ he said. “I don’t seem to get as tired as some of these younger guys.

His team captain at Coral Lakes, Ira Kosloff, called Shapiro a unique character and commented: He inspires us all. He’s as sharp as a nail. When he’s not playing tennis, he’s playing pickleball. And he goes to the pool almost every day.

Shapiro, a Korean War veteran, recently returned from Washington, DC. He took part in an Honor Flight in which veterans are flown to the capital as part of a program to recognize their service to the country.

It was great, Shapiro said. Hadn’t been there in 50 years. We had over 1,000 people greeting us when we arrived.

Shapiro said tennis is still his favorite sport, but he’s playing pickleball more and more these days. Three years ago, he played on a championship pickleball team for Coral Lakes.

Shapiro admits he’s slowed down a bit, but if the ball hits anywhere near him, he’ll bounce back. He has developed a powerful slice shot and his drop shot can be deadly.

The writer of this article can attest to that, having recently played for Valencia Cove against Shapiro’s Coral Lakes team. Valencia Cove won the first set, but barely 7-5, and had to come from behind to do it. Then the rains came. I pulled a calf muscle for the rescheduled match and had to give up. However, Shapiro has been injury free all year.

Shapiro is looking forward to playing in the winter session of the Palm Beach County Open Tennis League and the Palm Beach County Senior League, a competition where his opponents must be at least 50 years old.