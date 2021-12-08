OBrien’s Awesome Weekend Isn’t Enough To Stop Gophers The Badger Herald

Madison, Wis. The No. 4 Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-4-1, 8-3-1 WCHA) came to Madison this past weekend to take on the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers (15-1-2, 11-1-2). The best rivalry in college hockey didn’t disappoint at La Bahn, the Gophers left with a win and the Badgers’ undefeated run finally came to an end.

Both games of the weekend were as close as they could get. Game one saw the Gophers get on the board early in the first period, thanks to their stellar topline. Less than 30 seconds into the game, Minnesotas best player Taylor Heise ripped a shot past Kennedy Blair and into the back of the net.

By the end of the period, Minnesota was up 20 thanks to a goal from Emily Oden and some help from Badgers goalkeeper Blair. Peyton Hemp had a chance to break away and was all alone in front of the net. Blair dove aggressively, trying to poke the puck away. She did that successfully, but the rebound went straight to Oden and she had an open net to bury the puck.

After a somewhat sloppy first period for The ties, their best player made her presence felt in the second. Casey OBrien got Wisconsin on the board thanks to a nice cross-ice pass from Maddie Posick.

Women’s Basketball: Ties start shaky in non-conference gameThe start of the season was not a generous one for the University of Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball team. Play non-conference Read…

The Badgers started to pick up the pace and ended the second period with a run of 121 shots. At the end of the second, they were trailing 21.

In the third inning, Wisconsin tied the game thanks to a three-for-two chance. Passing a few tic-tac-toe saw Maddi Wheeler rip a wrist shot past Lauren Bench and the match tied. Nine seconds later, the Gophers answered back.

For the second time in the game, Blair made a crucial mistake that cost Wisconsin the game. Minnesota threw the puck out of the faceoff and Blair played it behind her net. She made a blind backhand pass that went straight to Minnesota’s Catie Skaja stick.

Again, Minnesota had a wide open net to shoot at and Skaja took advantage. The final score for the game saw Minnesota win 32.

The Badgers recorded their first loss of the season thanks to a slow start in the first period and sloppy errors. It’s a game they deserved to lose, but you can’t take anything from Minnesota’s game.

Game two had a similar structure to game one. The Gophers were first on the board thanks to a goal from Hemp. The badgers were not as sloppy in the first as they were the night before, but they were defeated in 1411.

In the second period, OBrien again answered on behalf of Wisconsin. She hammered a shot that went off Bench’s chest, then bounced back and over her head into the net. At the end of the second, the border battle was level at 11.

In the third, Minnesotas Emily Zumwinkle was left wide open after a power play opportunity. Although the goal was technically equally strong, Makenna Webster was still rushing out of the penalty area when Zumwinkle put the puck into the back of the net.

Two minutes later, La Bahn fans had something to cheer for again. OBrien scored her second goal of the game and her third of the weekend. It was a pretty impressive shot, the Gophers had numbers in their defensive zone. OBrien and Wheeler were the only two Badgers in the strike zone, but OBrien fired a wristshot past the four Gopher defenders and Bench.

At the end of regulation time, the game was tied at 22.

Football: Badgers End 2021 Season in Las Vegas Against Arizona StateAfter much speculation about the Badgers (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) last matchup of the year and where it will be Read…

The match went into overtime, and eventually a shootout. The thrilling eight round shootout saw Minnesota come away with the extra point in the standings.

The Badgers are still #1 in USCHO’s poll, but other teams got first-place votes after the lackluster weekend. Minnesota improved to #4 after a successful weekend in Madison.

Key learning points

The Minnesota physicality was too tough for the Badgers to handle

Minnesota is one of the more aggressive teams in the league, and it shows in the stats. The Gophers love to put hits on players all over the ice, and many of their skaters are simply taller than most in the country.

Conversely, Wisconsin is more of a speed and skill type team. At the end of the weekend, the main issue for Wisconsin was Minnesota’s physical style of play.

Lauren Benchs great weekend

Minnesotas goalkeeper allowed a total of four goals on 64 shots. Wisconsin may not have played properly, but goalkeeping is the great equalizing goal in hockey.

They had a hard time getting the puck past a goalkeeper who was having a career weekend. Benchs efforts in Madison won her WCHAs Goalkeeper of the week award.

Casey OBrien is the best player in the country

There’s no more fun player to watch in the country right now than OBrien. OBrien now has 19 goals in the year and leads the nation.

She averages 1.09 goals per game, a number you have to look at twice to make sure it’s right. Her hat-trick weekend only added to her incredible stats for the year, cementing her role as the nation’s best player.

Minnesota’s top line is downright ridiculous.

One of the most physical and dominant lines in the country showed up at Madison this weekend. Heise, Abigail Boreen and Skaja had a lot of ice age all weekend.

Whenever Heise and Co. were on the ice, they demand the attention of the fans as well as the skaters. Heise is now second in the country in goals scored and one of the best all-round players in the country.