What to Look for in Iowa Women’s Basketball vs. State of Iowa

AMES Wednesday’s Cy-Hawk women’s basketball game has all the storylines you could wish for: two of the sport’s best players competing against each other, two iconic coaches competing against each other, and two top-20 teams competing against each other .

Cy-Hawk’s rivalry always has plenty at stake. But there’s even more at stake and more to come this year when No. 13 Iowa takes on No. 16 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

“Hopefully,” Iowa State Coach Bill Fennelly said, “The game will be what everyone wants it to be.”

Here are five storylines.

Storyline #1: Clark vs. Joens, round 2

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder tried to downplay last seasons matchup, saying it wasn’t a showdown between Ashley Joens and Caitlin Clark. But that’s exactly what it has become.

The Iowa natives were the stars of the show. Clark, a graduate of Dowling Catholic, skipped a step-back 3-pointer by 22 seconds to give the Hawkeyes the win. She finished with 34 points. Joens, a graduate of Iowa City High, threw in 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The two, who played together in AAU, are the focal points for their team’s fouls. So the question is, what can they do for a sequel this season?

“I think it’s especially good for our state,” Clark said. “You want that excitement around women’s basketball. You want people to be excited about the players and the rivalry and this matchup.”

Storyline #2: Kylie Feuerbach Returns to Hilton Colisuem…as a Visitor

Feuerbach was part of one of the most decorated recruiting classes in Iowa State history in 2020. She played one season for the Cyclones, starting 24 of 28 games last season, including the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament.

She was a critical part of Iowa States’ success, averaging 5.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. But Feuerbach surprisingly shot out of the state of Iowa and transferred to Iowa for what she has called a better fit.

Wednesday is her first game at Hilton Coliseum as a visitor. But she won’t come back as just another visitor. She comes back as a rival.

Is she ready?

“I think it’s best to expect the worst,” Feuerbach said.

Storyline No. 3: Can the State of Iowa End Iowa’s Winning Run?

The Hawkeyes have a 29-22 lead over Iowa state in the series. But the last five games have been some of the most exciting or painful, depending on which side you’re cheering for.

Iowa has won five straight in the series. And there was a lot of tension along the way, with four of those matchups being decided by 6 or fewer points. Last year’s game was especially excruciating for the Cyclones, with Iowa rising from a 17-point deficit to 82-80 at Iowa State.

Is this the season when Iowa State finally ends Hawkeye’s winning streak? It will be a tough challenge for Iowa, which is 8-14 at Hilton. The Hawkeyes prepared for a hostile Hilton crowd this week by blaring music during practice.

“We know it’s going to be an extremely tough game,” Bluder said. “We know they circled this.”

Storyline No. 4: A big real test for both teams

There are high expectations for both programs this season. And while it’s still early in the season, both teams live up to the hype.

Iowa, which was picked to finish third in the Big Ten Conference, is off to a 5-1 start. The Hawkeyes’ only loss came to Duke after a COVID-19 break for the team. Iowa State, which was picked to finish second in the Big 12 Conference, made an 8-1 start. The Cyclones’ only loss came at LSU, with the state of Iowa missing three key contributors. Now that the Hawkeyes have had some time to get back into a rhythm and Iowa State has welcomed Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, the two teams could get a good indication of where things stand for them.

“I think this is one of the best teams they’ve had in recent years,” said Bluder.

Storyline #5: Two Iconic Coaches Share the Sidelines

Fennelly and Bluder are among the most talented coaches in college basketball. Fennelly, who is in his 27th season with Iowa State, has won 714 games during his coaching career. And it’s been a big month for Bluder, who secured her 800th career win with a win over Michigan state. Bluder became the 14th Division I women’s coach and the fifth active coach to reach the milestone.

“I think it only appeals to the kids who could recruit,” Bluder said. “These Iowa kids have been fantastic for both of us. We’ve benefited from really good AAU programs and really good high school coaches.”

