Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Full Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 in Brisbane at The Gabba: England score 147 points

Ashes 1st test example: A particular match between bat and ball could shape this Ashes series.

Pat Cummins will lead the home team, putting a fast bowler’s perspective on the Australian test cricket captain for the first time since the 1950s. Joe Root is poised to lead England once again with the bat in a streak he believes will define his career.

“A bowling captain for Australia and a batting captain for England, two captains who go head to toe, will be great,” said England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on the eve of the first Test.

Root was already feeling some pressure before it was confirmed that Jimmy Anderson, England’s greatest wicket taker of all time, will miss the first Test starting Wednesday at the Gabba.

Buttler said the senior players on the team were ready to step up to support Root, and the return of inspirational all-rounder Ben Stokes would help too.

“We know he’s our best player, we want to support him, help him, share that burden,” Buttler said of Root. “He’s in incredible shape. He comes here determined to continue that.

“It’s a huge series for him.

Root in this series as the leading test batsman in the world, with 1,455 runs in 12 tests in 2021 averaging 66.

But England have lost nine out of ten tests it has played in Australia since its win in the drought series Down Under in 2010-11, mostly by large margins. Root has been on the last two tours and captained for the 4-0 loss in 2017-18.

And then there’s England’s record at the Gabba, where it hasn’t won a test since 1986 and only had two wins since 1946.

Buttler said England only looked back in January, when an injury-free India team took a series win by breaking Australia’s unbeaten record at the Gabba, which dated back to 1988.

I don’t think we have anything to lose… (rather) everything to gain, he said. You know to do that here against Australia you have to be at your best.

England released a 12-man squad later Tuesday, leaving most speculation about the formation of the bowling attack. Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson were included as specialist pace bowlers, and left arm spinner Jack Leach was also in the mix. The starting XI is confirmed when tossing the coins.

Cummins revealed his starting squad well in advance, giving him plenty of time to adjust to his new job. That now includes attending pre-match press conferences and going out for the toss rather than marking his run-up to prepare for bowling.

Cummins, 28, made his Test debut as a teenager in 2011, and was elevated to captaincy when Tim Paine resigned last month following media reports that he had been investigated by cricket administrators four years earlier for sending an explicit text to a work colleague.

He said he plans to rely heavily on his veteran deputy Steve Smith, who was replaced as Australia’s test captain by Paine in 2018 following the infamous Sandpapergate scandal in South Africa.

He served a leadership suspension and was the lead batter when Australia retained the Ashes in England in 2019.

“Smithy and I have been good friends for a long time. When I was 18, I would occasionally sleep on his couch,” Cummins said. “He’s a legend of the game. Of course, I will occasionally lean on him for ideas.

There will be times when I need rest and I will have no problem handing it over to him.

Alex Carey was given the wicketkeeper gloves to replace Paine and Travis Head was held on to bat at number 5.

The Australians have not played a test since the 2-1 series loss to India in January, while England played in Sri Lanka and India and received New Zealand and India in series.

But the wet weather and quarantine requirements mean neither team will go into the series with much red ball cricket form.

The bulk of the Australian team was involved in the Twenty20 World Cup victory in the United Arab Emirates last month, where coach Justin Langer gave the playing group more control over the preparations.

It’s something Cummins wants to bring into the testing arena.

“The environment we created during the World Cup is a blueprint, he said. The relaxed environment, which allows everyone to do it their own way. Adjust the preparation. It’s great lessons we learned from the World Cup that worked .”

With inputs from AP