The Fantasy Football Usage Report: Week 14 Waiver, Swap, and Drop Candidates | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

Volume is king in Fantasy football, and this report will help you understand which players should play more or less depending on their role. It’s a great way to know who is outperforming (selling high) and underperforming (buying low) based on historical data tied to metrics that we know drive volume.

WEEK 13 TAKE AWAY

Waiver Wire

RB Rhamondre Stevenson is surprisingly available on 40-60% of the relief threads and could qualify for an extended workload after Week 14 parting if Damien Harris (hamstring) isn’t ready. Even if Harris is ready, Stevenson has carved out a third of the backfield and is looking more powerful as the season goes on. FAB: 95%+

RB JaMycal Hasty could star in week 14 in an elite rushing offensive as Elijah Mitchell (concussion) and Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee) unable to play. We probably won’t have enough information before executing waivers, but this FAB number may need to go up or down. GREAT: 10-20%

WR Russell Gage has three consecutive top-36 finishes and sees elite TPRR versus man (27%) and zone (26%) coverages. In addition, his 59% open rate against single-man leads the NFL for receivers with at least 200 routes. FAB: 50%+

WR Julio Jones is eligible to return to action in Week 14 and could be the center of the Titans’ passing attack until AJ Brown returns. The veteran has been unimpressed with boxing scores so far this season, but his YPRR is over two (2.18) and his 20% TPRR is still solid for where he stands in the career arc. FAB: 50%+

WR DeVante Parker could play a solid role with the newly-lucky dolphins along the stretch. He has a retirement in week 14, but is a high-end WR4 from week 15. GREAT: 10-20%

TE Tyler Conklin posted a top-six tight end thanks to an extended role with Adam Thielen (high ankle) leaving the game. As long as Thielen is out, expect Conklin to continue to see an increase in value. FAB: 5-10%

Sell ​​high

TE Zach Ertz faces multiple challenges to stay relevant as Cardinals recipients return to health. Ertz, Christian Kirk, and Rondale Moore are all vying for betting opportunities, and Arizona is a felony so far. He is a high-end TE2 that moves forward.

Buy low

RB Najee Harris makes this list for the second consecutive week after finishing third outside the top 12 in four weeks. Its underlying use remains astronomically good despite some efficiency challenges. He is Leonard Fournette on a minor offense and is a mid-range RB1.

Upgrade

RB Leonard Fournette has taken over the passing of Giovani Bernard and dominates the backfield for arguably the best attack in football. The rest of the way, he’s a top-five option.

RB Josh Jacobs played 93% of snaps a season high, including passing-down work, knocking Kenyan Drake out of the game. Drake is out for the season and Jacobs, who has been more active in the passing game lately, will push for an all-in-one role. Jalen Richard will probably steal a few glances, but Jacobs is a high-end RB2 heading for the stretch run.

W.R. Diontae JohnsonHis underlying use has been spectacular all season and now his boxing scores are catching up. Roethlisberger’s favorite receiver for any type of coverage has eclipsed the 30% target share threshold in seven out of 11 games. As a result, Johnson is a low-end WR1 for the fantasy playoffs.

Check out the team overviews below for more upgrade news from Tee Higgins, David Montgomery, Javonte Williams, Antonio Gibson and more.

Downgrades

RB Ezekiel Elliott is in a 60/40 time difference, with Tony Pollard seeing action in all situations. A knee problem could be the cause of the drop in playing time, but until we see a reversal in this trend, Elliott will drop to RB2 status.

RB Saquon Barkley sees a top-notch use, but the Giants are just as bad on offense. He drops to high-end RB2 status, but could jump back into the RB1 conversation if New York can at least get the offense into neutral rather than vice versa.

WR Expenses Bateman has lost game time to Sammy Watkins, and his lack of routes makes him a WR5 stash play. Keep him away from lineups in week 14.

See more waiver recommendations below under each team.