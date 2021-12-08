Serena Williams not playing Australian Open





MELBOURNE, Australia Not long after Serena Williams name was missing from the entry list for the Australian Open, she confirmed the obvious: The seven-time champion will not play the 2022 edition of the season-opening major in January. Williams, 40, has not played since she withdrew from her first round at Wimbledon with a right hamstring injury and her position has fallen to number 41. She won the last of her 23 Grand Slam titles at the 2017 Australian Open, and was defeated in the semi-finals this year by Naomi Osaka in straight sets. The Australian Opens website said on Wednesday that the seven-time women’s singles champion would not compete in Melbourne on the advice of her medical team. While this is never an easy decision, I am not where I need to be physically to compete, Williams told the website. Melbourne is one of my favorite cities to visit and I look forward to playing in the AO every year. I will miss seeing the fans, but I am excited to return and compete at my highest level. Novak Djokovic was ranked No. 1 on the men’s list in further indication that Hell will be playing at Melbourne Park from January 17, despite Australia’s strict regulations requiring all players, officials and fans to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic has declined to comment on his vaccination status in recent months, although last week he was included in the Serbian squad for the ATP Cup which starts in Sydney on January 1. The nine-time Australian Open champion is on par with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Nadal is also registered for the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, but Federer will skip the tournament as he continues to recover from surgery. Daniil Medvedev, who ended Djokovic’s bid for a calendar year Grand Slam with a US Open final victory, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev are listed above No. 6 Nadal, who does not play for Spain in the ATP Cup. Ash Barty tops the women’s entry list and will continue its quest to end a long drought for Australian women during the tournament. No Australian woman has won the singles title since then Chris ONeil in 1978. On Monday, Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, said she will take a mental break from tennis and sit out the start of next season, including the Australian Open. OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us! Follow @nbcolympictalk

