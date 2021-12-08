Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit Gets A Quick Match As China Donates 22 Ping Pong Tables





Roseau, Dominica:The People’s Republic of China donated 22 ping pong tables (ping pong tables), rackets, balls and other equipment to Dominica. The donation is aimed at popularizing and growing the sport in the Caribbean country.The donation was presented on Tuesday by Chinese Ambassador Lin Xianjiang to Dominica Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit. A handover ceremony was held in the forecourt of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, where the Dominican Prime Minister and Ambassador also played a quick match. Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit thanked the People’s Republic of China for their donation. He also had a quick match with the Chinese ambassador and won. I previously played a quick game of table tennis in the forecourt of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, HE Lin Xianjiang. #China donated 22 table tennis tables (ping pong tables) to #Dominica to help the sport grow here. pic.twitter.com/eBBSWODBPU — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) Dec 8, 2021 PM also invited young people to come and learn the sport for their future benefit. He said that despite being relatively large and one of the largest economies in the world, China still recognizes small island countries like Dominica. He further stated that the Dominica Labor Party government understands how to face any challenges. He said that when Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc in 2017, the country was back on its feet in just two years. Melissa Skerrit:Roseau Central Parliament Representative welcomed the donation. She said the aid opened up a whole new world for many young people in Dominica. Ambassador Lin Xianjiang stated that the Chinese government has always supported Dominica’s economic and social development. He said the sport is an integral part of “lives” that keeps everyone healthy and uplifting. He said that “Table tennis” is popularly known as “Ping Pong”, and it is also the national sport in China. He said 2021 will also mark the 50th anniversary of China-US ping-pong diplomacy. Xianjiang said playing ping pong has many health benefits, including improving eye coordination, burning calories, building the immune system, social distancing and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wicnews.com/caribbean/dominica/pm-roosevelt-skerrit-gets-into-a-quick-match-as-china-donates-22-ping-pong-tables-002739333/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

