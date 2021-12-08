Three-Point Barrage Helps Michigan Cruise to Big Ten Opening Win in Nebraska





Next game: Minnesota 12/11/2021 | 6.30 pm FS1 Michigan made 15 three-pointers and rolled to a 102-67 win over Nebraska to open its Big Ten schedule.

UM is 61-44 all-time and 25-24 in Big Ten road openers.

The Wolverines reached the centenary milestone for the first time since December 6, 2019. Website: Lincoln, Neb. (Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Score: Michigan 102, Nebraska 67

Facts: UM (6-3, 1-0 B1G), NEB (5-5, 0-2 B1G)

Next UM event: Saturday, December 11 — vs. Minnesota (Crisler Center), 6:30 p.m. (TV: FS1) LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Michigan men’s basketball team found its stride behind the three-point arc with a 15-mark season high, driving to a 102-67 victory over Nebraska at Pinnacle Arena Tuesday night (Dec. 7) at Pinnacle Arena to open Big Ten Conference games. With the conference opening win, UM improves to 61-44 all-time and 25-24 in Big Ten road openers. Michigan scored 100 points or more for the first time since December 6, 2019, when it dropped 103 against Iowa in the 2019-20 Big Ten opener. The Wolverines made 15 three-pointers, the most since November 17, 2018, when they also scored 15 against George Washington. The Wolverines (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) had four players making multiple three-pointers and eight players in total making a triple. freshman Caleb Houston hit four while Terrance Williams II went 3-for-3 from outside the arc and Brandon Johns Jr. and Eli Brooks each made two. Williams led Michigan with a career-high 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting, while Johns tied a career-best 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field and 6-for-7 from the free throw line. Houston scored 16 points, and sophomore Hunter Dickinson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for his ninth career double-double. Brooks rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points. UM shot 51.3 percent (39-for-76) and 46.9 percent (15-for-32) from three-point range. Michigan surpassed Nebraska 54-38 and had seven blocks in defense. The Vante’ Jones had a team-best eight assists and added five points and five rebounds, while Houston, Williams and Frankie Collins each had three helpers. Johns came out warm, scoring seven of Michigan’s first 11 runs to give UM an 11-8 lead vs. the Cornhuskers going into the first media timeout. Houston and Dickinson made back-to-back triples followed by a Dickinson jumper to maintain a six-point lead with just over 11 minutes left in the first half. In the space of four minutes, the Maize and Blue made for a 13-2 run, including four of the last five shots of the run to extend the lead to 26-18 halfway through the first stanza. UM continued to dominate the pace of the game, tacking on an 8-0 run, finishing with a Zeb Jackson triple comes out of Michigan timeout to extend Wolverines advantage to 34-18. Despite a minor drought in the closing minutes of the first half, Michigan took a 19-point lead (51-32) at halftime. Johns led the Wolverines offensively with 16 points on 4-for-6 shooting, including two triples and six free throws, while Williams went 4-for-4 with a pair of three-pointers of his own. Michigan shot 50 percent (18-for-36) from the field and 40.9 percent (9-for-22) from outside the arc in the first 20 minutes. Each time Nebraska (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten) tried to take the lead, Michigan had an answer when Brooks made two free throws and followed this with two three-pointers to keep the UM advantage at 20.67- . 47, with 13:06 left in the game. Nebraska continued to give the Wolverines the open shot at the perimeter, allowing Houston to knock out his third trey, the 12th of the game for Michigan, extending the lead to 76-51. The Wolverines built their lead to a whopping 35 in the closing minutes of the game, taking the decisive road win in Nebraska. Michigan returns to action on Saturday (Dec. 11) at 6:30 p.m., when it hosts Minnesota at Crisler Center. The matchup will be broadcast live on FS1.

