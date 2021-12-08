Analysis of 4 runs prior to week 14

Week 13 was dominated by dazzling performances from backup quarterbacks and running backs. We even saw a scoreless team get their first win.

Today, however, we’re discussing some highly anticipated fantastic performances from some fantasy stars.

Here are my takeaways from week 13.

Chris God-WIN

It’s very unfair that Tom Brady gets a plethora of offensive weapons at his disposal. What’s even more incredible is that one of them has the chance to be Bradys’ favorite target every Sunday.

Apparently it was last Sunday Chris Godwins turn to shine.

Godwin was an absolute ball pig, catching a career-high 15 receptions on 17 goals for a season-high 143 yards. Fifteen receptions! I had to repeat myself for dramatic effect; I’m still in shock. He didn’t even need to score a touchdown to finish as WR3 of the week.

This was just another example of Godwin’s consistency this season.

[Play in Yahoo’s Week 14 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

He’s finished in the top 12 four times this year and top 24 six times. He’s also still the WR9 in points per game and with an average of 21 percent. Not to mention he’s now fifth in receptions, second in red zone goals, and seventh in receiving yards. Antonio Brown injured and suspended, Godwin should continue to benefit in the goal division.

Basically, it’s a high-end WR2 with WR1 on its head. You’re going to put him in your lineup regardless of matchups, and reap the benefits going into the playoffs.

Kyler Hurry up

Welcome back, king!

It feels like an eternity since we last saw each other Kyler Murray entered the field after missing three games due to an ankle injury. From week 1-7 Murray was on the ball, as he was QB4 in points per game with a total of 20 touchdowns during that period. Fortunately, his return was worth the wait. Murray did not disappoint.

Looks like he’s completely healed, throwing two passing touchdowns and rushing for two touchdowns, ending up as the QB1. This was the first game of his career in which he has had two passes and two hasty touchdowns. It was also the first game in which Murray had multiple hasty touchdowns since Week 10 of 2020. Although he threw for a season low of 123 yards, he didn’t have much to do as the Cardinals had the game well in hand in their 33-22. win against the Bears.

Story continues

It’s almost like Murray must have a disability himself to level the playing field.

Despite missing three games, he is second in rushing touchdowns (5), 11th in passing touchdowns (19) and 10th in rushing yards (205) among quarterbacks. Murray is an absolute cheat code and it wouldn’t be surprising if he was the QB1 from this point until the end of the season.

It’s good to have you back Kyler, try to stay healthy and don’t leave us again.

Kittle Me This

We all know that George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. However, his numbers going into this game weren’t necessarily George Kittle like. Entering Week 13, he was 10th in receiving yards and 16th in goals between tight ends, according to PlayerProfiler. Now these rankings aren’t terrible, but they sure are disappointing based on the expectations fantasy managers have for Kittle. He has struggled with injuries this season, which certainly played a part in his production.

However, he made sure to remind us all just how much of a force he can be when healthy and used.

Despite the loss to the Seahawks, Kittle absolutely embarrassed the Seattle secondary, catching 9 receptions on 12 goals for a season high of 181 yards and 2 touchdowns, finishing as the TE1. It also seemed like there were no other receivers on the field as Kittle saw a ridiculous 40% target percentage. Of Deebo Samuel exclaimed Kittle clearly dibs on all of Samuel’s targets. Two other surprising takeaways from this game were that he had his all-time high since Week 3 of 2020 and the first multi-touchdown game of his career. It was amazing to see what Kittle looked like as the unstoppable force we all know and love.

It’s unclear how Kittles’ role will be affected with Samuel back in the lineup, but Kittle should continue to produce TE1 numbers for the rest of the season.

tee for 1s

We’re actually going to talk about a Bengals wide receiver with no name JaMarr Chase.

Tee Higgins is an example of a receiver who went into the season with high expectations, but had disappointing production for most of the season. Prior to Week 13, Higgins was ranked 27th in points per game, 35th in goals and 34th in receiving yards. He was more of a WR3 than a WR2, but this year he finished in the top-24 for just three weeks. That’s not a recipe for fantasy success.

Recently, however, Higgins decided that Chase wasn’t the only Bengals receiver who could turn heads.

Higgins destroyed the Chargers secondary in Sunday’s loss, catching 9 of 14 goals for a career-high 138 yards and a touchdown, and finishing as the WR4. In the past two weeks, Higgins is Cincinnatis WR1, averaging 8 receptions, 11 goals and 126 yards. He has also scored in consecutive weeks after not scoring since Week 2. For reference, Chase has been outside the top 36 receivers in points per game for the past two weeks.

Higgins has made a pretty impressive comeback lately, but now we have to ask ourselves: Can we trust him again?

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

Based on its recent production it should be considered a mid-range WR2 with WR1 upside. He needs to show more consistency before becoming a fixed starting option every week. It’s also possible that Chase will get back on track, which could lead to Higgins grades.

Nevertheless, Higgins’ production comes at the right time, as fantasy playoffs are just around the corner. Let’s hope Joe Burrow feels the same as us fantasy managers and continues to feed him down the line.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast