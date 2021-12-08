Serena from Australian Open, Djokovic on list of participants





SYDNEY, December 8 (Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic was named on Wednesday’s official entry list for next year’s Australian Open, but 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will not play on advice from her medical team. Djokovic has refused to disclose his vaccination status, despite all players, officials, staff and fans being required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 during the January 17-30 tournament at Melbourne Park. Tennis Australia later told local media that his presence on the list was no guarantee that the Serb would play. Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Williams, who won the last of her seven Australian Open titles in 2017, had a season where she was injured and has not played since stumbling out of her first round at Wimbledon in June due to a leg injury. Tournament organizer Craig Tiley said last month that the 40-year-old American, who needs one more Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court’s record of 24, would play at Melbourne Park. “On the advice of my medical team, I have decided to withdraw from this year’s Australian Open,” Williams said in a statement. “While this is never an easy decision, I am not physically where I need to be to compete. I will miss seeing the fans but am excited to return and compete at my highest level.” Djokovic, who will be bidding for a record 21st Grand Slam title in men’s singles if he plays at the tournament, said last week that he would make a decision “very soon” about a trip to Australia. read more The 34-year-old was also named in the Serbian team for the ATP Cup, to be held in Sydney in early January, when it was released on Tuesday. read more Williams’ name was the most obvious omission from the field with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer having already confirmed he would skip the event if he recovers from another round of knee surgery. read more Stan Wawrinka, who won the first of his three Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park in 2014, was also absent from the men’s field. Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, additional reporting by Simon Jennings Editing by Peter Rutherford Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/djokovic-australian-open-entry-list-no-serena-williams-2021-12-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos