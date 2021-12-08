2021-22 boys hockey preview capsules





HAWKS MAIN AREA (MARANACOOK/WINTHROP/HALL-DALE/LAWRENCE/SPRUCE MOUNTAIN)

Trainer: Richard Fortin (second year)

Class: B North

Last year’s record: 5-7-1

Returning athletes: Seniors Evan Gourley (F), Wyatt Lyons (F), Isaac Parker (D), Adrian O’Connell (D); Sophomore Bennett Ross (F).

Main losses: Kyle Bean, Sam Linton, Owen Foster, Thomas Thornton.

Promising newcomers: Freshman Caleb Lerette, Ben Platt, Lincoln Dawbin, Ethan Fortin.

Seasonal Outlook: The Hawks will call on a large group of seniors in 2021-22. Gourley is the top returning points producer with eight goals and four assists. Adrian O’Connell will be the goalkeeper, replacing starter Tommy Thornton last year. The Hawks hope the underclassmen will add depth and contributions as the season progresses. CONY/MONMOUTH/ERSKINE/MT. BLUE/RICHMOND WINDOWS

Trainer: Shawn Johnson (fifth year)

Class: B North

In recent years file: 5-4

Returning athletes: Seniors Jack Morrill (F), Jacob Godbout (F), Jakob Varney (F), Nick Levesque (F), Ayden Clark (F), Reid Albison (D), Matty Shea (G); Juniors Zane Boulet (F), Dominic Trott (F), Kyle Clavet (D); Sophomore Luke Johnson (F), Brandon Smith (D), Landon Foster (G), Tyler Pelletier (G).

Main losses: Quincy Tobias, Tyrell Sousa, Cooper Swan.

Promising newcomers: Junior Aaron Whitley (F); Sophomore Ray Dineen (D), Quinn Radonis (D); Freshman Zack Waddell (F), Cale Harrington (F), James Dineen (D).

Seasonal Outlook: Head Coach Shawn Johnson likes the mix of veterans and young players on the Rams roster. He expects the forwards to carry the team early in the season as the defense continues to develop throughout the year. The Rams hope to secure a playoff spot in Class B North. EDWARD LITTLE RED EDDIES

Trainer: Norm Gagne (fifth year)

Class: AN

Last year’s record: 8-1-1

Returning athletes: Seniors Wes Clements (F), Jack Keefe (F), Trey Coulombe (F), Aiden Gonzales (F), Gavin Foss (F), Ben Furbush (D); Juniors Campbell Cassidy (F), Tate Morse (F), Gavin Levesque (D), Caleb Albert (D), Gage Ducharme (D); Sophomore Payton Dyer (F), Joe Martel (D), Drew Smith (D), Brooks Hefty (D), Christian Mathew (D), Cam Dufour (D).

Main losses: Will Cassidy, Marius Morneau, Keegan Moon, Colin Merritt.

Promising newcomers: Junior Brody Keefe (D).

Seasonal Outlook: With a number of defenders returning, head coach Norm Gagne expects the Red Eddies to be a strong defensive team this year. Edward Little has depth on the other positions as well, with last year’s Sun Journal All-Region Player of the Year Wes Clements leading the front pack and Gage Ducharme poised for his third season in goal. The Red Eddies have the potential to make a deep playoff run. LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS

Trainer: Jamie King (first year)

Class: AN

Last year’s record: 7-3-1

Returning athletes: Seniors Evan Knowlton (F), Andon Cox (D); Juniors Tanner Anctil, Luke Pomerleau (D), Ben Cloutier (D); Sophomores Dylan Blue (F), Cody Dionne (F), Ethan Blue (D).

Main losses: Keegan McLaughlin, Mason Beaudoin, Damon Bossie, Daxton St. Hilaire, Cooper St. Hilaire, Nick Pelletier, Conner Wolverton.

Promising newcomers: Senior Troy Poulin; Juniors Adrien Theriault (F), Evan Greaton (G); Sophomore Payson Goyette (D), Daven Langelier (D); Freshman Andrew Theriault (F), Colton Daniels (F).

Seasonal Outlook: The Blue Devils are entering a new era with Jamie King taking over as head coach from Jamie Belleau. King will have a young roster to work with but he said Lewiston will be competitive this season. The Blue Devils have a lot of proven scoring depth, with Evan Knowlton, Tanner Anctil, Dylan Blue, Cody Dionne and Ethan Blue all contributing last season. LAKE AREA/FRYEBURG/OXFORD HILLS ICE CATS

Trainer: Wayne Neiman (second year)

Class: AN

Last year’s record: 6-4

Returning athletes: Seniors Matt Aker (F), Caleb Micklon (F), Noah Grant (G); Second year Kadan Neureuther.

Main losses: Edward Thurston, Will Galligan, Boden Dock, Ayden Foster, Dom Zimmel.

Promising newcomers: Senior Wyatt Knightly (F); Junior Myles Garland (F); Sophomore Myles Wooster (D), Nathan Metcalf (G), Jacob Lemary (F); Freshman Neil Heath.

Seasonal Outlook: According to head coach Wayne Neiman, the Ice Cats must be a team that has speed, fitness and is disciplined on the ice both positionally and mentally this year. They have many talented players, they just need to find consistency as a team. The hope is that some of last year’s JV players will progress to the varsity level this year. MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE EAGLES

Trainer: AJ Kavanaugh (seventh year)

Class: AN

Last year’s record: 2-8-2

Returning athletes: Seniors Alex Witwicki (D), Hunter Merryman (D), Adrian Burgueno (D), Sean Moore (D); Juniors Zander Kirk (F), Johnny Hole (F); Sophomore Jacob Fullerton (F), Jameson Fowler (D).

Main losses: Brandon Durant, Clay Munsey, Noah Magda, Hunter Hardy.

Promising newcomers: Freshman Gerek Potvin (F), Dylan Richards (F).

Seasonal Outlook: Mount Ararat/Lisbon/Morse returns a solid core of players in front of goalkeeper Sean Moore who takes on the entire conference. The senior netminder, who posted a 3.50 goals-to-average and a .900 save percentage last season, should keep the Eagles in every game in 2021-22. Six of the Eagles’ eight defeats last season were by two goals or less. Coach AJ Kavanaugh said the Eagles’ improved scoring depth from multiple lines should make them a dangerous playoff team this season. POLAND/LEAVITT/OAK HILL/GREY-NEW GLOUCESTER KINGS

Trainer: Joe Hutchinson (sixth year)

Class: B South

Last year’s record: 5-3

Returning athletes: Seniors Reese Collins (F), Kaden Trenoweth (F), Nick Lenfest (F), Ashton Guerin (F), Blake Springer (D), Robbie Berube (D), Vincent Lupardo (D); Juniors Kasey Berube (F), Jamison Bergeron (D); Second year students Hunter Bussiere (F), Talen Langevin (F), Ian Guerin (G).

Main losses: Spencer Berube, Ryan Thibault, Keenan St Pierre, Sam Tibbetts, Brody Keefe, Will Keach.

Promising newcomers: Juniors Michael Phillips, Nick Michaud; Sophomore Gibson Dozois.

Seasonal Outlook: Coach Joe Hutchinson said the Kings’ success will depend on their ability to utilize their speed up front and their depth. If they can, Hutchinson said the team could be in the top half of an ultra-competitive Class B South. Goalkeeper Vincent Lupardo keeps the Kings in games and gives them the potential to steal a few games. SAINT DOMINIC SAINTS

Trainer: Daniel D’Auteuil Jr. (third year)

Class: AN

Last year’s record: 2-6-1

Returning athletes: Senior Colin Casserly (F); Juniors Erik Jones (F), Colby Levasseur (F), Miles Frenette (D); Sophomore Ethan Pelletier (F), Timothee Ouellette (F), Peter Hayes (D), Ridge Dionne (D), Thomas Casserly (D), Jayden Lynn (D).

Main losses: Edward Thurston, Will Galligan, Boden Dock, Ayden Foster, Dom Zimmel.

Promising newcomers: Sophomore Tanner Berry (F); Freshman Curtis Wheeler (F), Aiden Belanger (F), Dameon Theberge (D), Luke Davidson (D), Gus Langlois (F).

Seasonal Outlook: The Saints are a young team with one senior. Despite its youthfulness, St. Dom’s has a little more depth than last year, which should bring some competition on playing time. Coach Dan D’Auteuil said the Saints’ success will fall on his shoulders as they prepare the young players for the rigors of a full season in high school. ” Previous Former Lewiston Boys hockey coach Jamie Belleau takes on assistant role at NYA, reunites with son Michael Next one ” Boys hockey preview: Colin Casserly is ready to lead and teach the young St. Dom’s squad filed under:

