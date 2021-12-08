Packers host the Bears in prime time





Packers S Adrian Amos was drafted by Chicago in 2015 and played four seasons with the Bears (2015-18) Bears TE Jimmy Graham played two seasons for the Packers (2018-19) Green Bay players with connections to Illinois include: ​​DL Jack Heflin (Prophetstown), T Dennis Kelly (Chicago Heights), DL Dean Lowry (Rockford, Northwestern), DL Tyler Lancaster (Plainfield, Northwestern), T/G Royce Newman (Nashville), and LS Steven Wirtel (Chicago). ..Packer’s assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus is from Bloom Township, Illinois, and attended the University of Illinois. alma mater (2012, 2016-18) and served as the Bears’ assistant offensive line coach from 2007-09. Mike Furrey played for the Washington Football Team then Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti on the staff in 2010 Bears senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine served the last three seasons (2018-20) as the Packers defensive coordinator Bears assistant wide receivers coach Chris Jackson appeared in two games for the Packers at wide receiver during the 2002–03 seasons Bears offensive quality control coach Henry Burris was a backup quarterback for the Packers during the 2001 season. Bears general manager Ryan Pace and Packers executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball served together in the Saints’ front office from 2002 to 2007. Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo was an offensive analyst in Michigan in 2019, while Packers G Jon Runyan played for the schoolPackers assistant special teams coa ch Rayna Stewart served as a graduate assistant with Northwestern from 2007-08… Chicago assistant offensive line coach Donovan Raiola played for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2002-05. ..Packers assistant defensive back coach Ryan Downard (2014-15), Bears DB Tashaun Gipson Sr. (2012-15), Bears Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor (2011-17), Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach John DeFilippo (2015), and Pettine all spent time with the Cleveland Browns Organization together Packers Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Jerry Gray , Olivadotti and Bears Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor coached together for the Washington Football Team during the 2006-07 seasons. offensive line coach when Turner played for the team in 2016 Green Bay TE Marcedes Lewis (2006-17), offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (2015-18) and Butkus (2013-15) spent time with Chicago WR Allen Robinson II (2014-17 ) with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

