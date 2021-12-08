UNC Football: Sam Howell plays in Dukes Mayo Bowl





Once the announcement of the bowl game was made, all eyes went to Kenan Stadium to tell who would and wouldn’t play in the game. Unlike last year, the Tar Heels don’t have a huge number of players expected to go high in the NFL Draft. However, there is one name that was expected to be a foregone conclusion to sit outside: Sam Howell. The junior is already UNC’s most prolific quarterback ever, and with early mock ladies now letting him go in the first round, it would be easy to see Sam take the same path as several Tar Heels last year and knock out the bowl game. sit to avoid injury. He was already dealing with shoulder problems and with his increased gait this season, the wear should be higher than last season. Plus, no offense to the best social media bowl team out there, the Dukes Mayo Bowl isn’t exactly the Orange Bowl. As it turns out, Sam Howell continues to defy expectations. Inside Carolina in the end confirmed the report with their own sources, and it means that Sam Howells’ career in North Carolina may end in the same place it started: in Charlotte, against the Gamecocks. The move makes sense for Howell, risk aside. Howell won’t get the opportunity to play in the Senior Bowl because he’s only a junior, and while he’s projected into the first round, this draft class isn’t exactly heralded as the greatest of all time. There’s a chance he could still be the fifth quarterback, if not more, and a first-round slide would cost him money, both in the amount of his first contract and in length. So any chance he gets to show off to scouts is worth it, especially when it’s against an SEC opponent and it’s the only game being played at the time. You may also have noticed the potential. Until Howell actually declares, we must say potentially, but the fact that his plan was to declare after this season was so open, Mack Brown has mentioned it multiple times. This choice to play isn’t necessarily a sign of some kind, not until there’s an official announcement, the only thing that changes is that the Dukes Mayo Bowl has a chance to get much more fun for Tar Heel fans.

