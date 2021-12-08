2022 Women’s Hockey World Cup gets dates, host city allocation





A women’s hockey world championship has never been held during an Olympic year, but that will change in 2022. The International Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced on Tuesday that Denmark will host the 2022 Women’s World Championship from August 26 to September 4, 2022, six months after the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Two cities in Denmark – Herning and Frederikshavn – will split the guest duties. The first Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship was held in 1990 and the tournament has been an annual event since 1997 (excluding the Olympic years). the IIHF updated its statutes and statutes in September so that the Women’s World Championship can be played in an Olympic year. Because the world championships are played in March or April, it was previously not feasible to allow countries to participate in a major world tournament only a month after the Olympics. The solution? A tournament in August. ALSO FROM HER TURF: Key storylines in women’s sport leading up to the 2022 Winter Olympics Tuesday’s announcement comes during an Olympic cycle in which women’s hockey had almost one major tournament instead of the usual three. The 2020 World Championship was canceled due to Covid-19, while the 2021 World Championship was originally to be held in Nova Scotia. In March, the tournament, then scheduled for April 7-17, was postponed to May 6-16. In late April – while players were in the final stages of preparation – the province of Nova Scotia announced the cancellation of the event. Players including: Hilary Ridder and Kendall Coyne Schofield cried the lack of backup planning, with Ridder write on Twitter that the decision was “just a reminder that women’s hockey is still treated as an afterthought.” Amid all this uncertainty on the women’s side, the IIHF held men’s world championships for all three age levels (senior, junior and U18). The 2021 Women’s World Championship was finally held in Calgary in August, with Canada beating the US in the gold medal match thanks to an overtime goal from Marie-Philip Poulin. Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter@AlexAzziNBC

