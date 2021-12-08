Sports
A team honor for VFL Al Wilson, College Football Hall of Fame
Wilson was formally inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021 at the annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner at ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.
“It means the world to me as a player to have the opportunity to represent my teammates,” he said. “It’s also emotional because in the end it’s a team sport. We’re doing it as a team. I’ve told my teammates that this award bears my name, but it represents us as a team. To be a part of something like that and to be the representative of that (1998) team, it’s one of the most amazing feelings I can imagine. It was also humbling and something I’m very proud of.”
Wilson is the 25th Vol to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the first since Peyton Manning in 2017. Of the 25 inductees, 21 were inducted as players and four as coaches. The 25 inductees are the most in the SEC and sixth nationally.
Wilson was a 1998 consensus first-team All-American of the perfect 13-0 Vols squad that won the inaugural BCS National Championship at the Fiesta Bowl against the State of Florida. He also led Tennessee to three other bowl games, including consecutive Citrus Bowl wins in 1996 and 1997. During his Knoxville career, Wilson led the Vols to back-to-back Southeastern Conference titles (1997, 1998) and four top 10 finishes (No. 3 in 1995, No. 9 in 1996, No. 7 in 1997 and No. 1 in 1998).
A finalist for the 1998 Nagurski Trophy, the 1998 team captain posted 12 tackles and a school-record three forced fumbles in the Vols’ victory over No. 6 Florida that season. The heart of the UT defense, the linebacker made 77 tackles during the undefeated campaign, despite missing three games due to injury.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Wilson reflected on the challenges it took to be perfect in a season of adversity.
“When you have a lot of talent on the field, sometimes you hit your head,” he said. “It’s just one of those situations where you have to bring out the best in each other. I had the chance to play with a lot of guys at the next level. We just found a way to pull it off as a unit and as a “It’s very hard to go 13-0 in college football. You should have some good breaks during the season. You just have to find a way to work it out, and we found ways to do that.”
Wilson, a 1999 Senior Bowl participant, finished his stellar career with a total of 272 tackles. The Jackson, Tennessee native was inducted into the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 and the State of Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
A first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 1999 NFL Draft, Wilson was a five-time Pro Bowl selection while playing for the team from 1999-2006.
College Football Hall of Fame Class 2021
Harris Barton OT, North Carolina (1983-1986)
David Fulcher DB, Arizona State (1983-1985)
Rudy Hubbard Head Coach, Florida A&M (1974-1985)
Dan Morgan LB, Miami (Fla.) (1997-2000)
Carson Palmer QB, Southern Cal (1998-2002)
Tony Romo QB, Eastern Illinois (1999-2002)
Kenneth Sims DT, Texas (1978-81)
CJ player RB/KR, Clemson (2006-09)
Darren Sproles RB, State of Kansas (2001-04)
Bob Stoops Head Coach, Oklahoma (1999-2016)
Aaron Taylor OT, Notre Dame (1990-93)
Andre Tippett DE, Iowa (1979-1981)
Al Wilson LB, Tennessee (1995-1998)
Tennessee All-Time College Football Hall of Famers (year inducted)
Doug Atkins, T (1985)
George Cafego, Q.B. (1969)
Steve DeLong, G (1993)
Doug Dickey, coach (2003)
Bobby Dodd, QB (1959; elected as coach at Georgia Tech in 1993)
Nathan Dougherty, T (1967)
Frank Emmanuel, L.B. (2004)
Beattie Feathers, B (1955)
Philip Fulmer, Coach (2012)
Herman Hickman, G (1959)
Bob Johnson, C (1989)
Chip Kell, G (2006)
Steve Kiner, L.B. (1999)
Hank Lauricella, T.B. (1981)
Johnny Majors, T.B. (1987)
Peyton Manning, Q.B. (2017)
Gene McEver, H.B. (1954)
John Michels, G (1996)
Ed Molinski, G (1990)
Robert R. Neyland, Coach (1956)
Bob Suffridge, G (1961)
Reggie White, D.T. (2002)
Al Wilson, L.B. (2021)
Bowden Wyatt, E (1972)
Bowden Wyatt, Coach (1997)
“Al says there, because I know it should have been a minute and a half to stare at himself.”
The Legendary Intensity of Al Wilson, Told by Director of Football Relations Scott Altizer.
Already will be initiated into the @cfbhall tonight at 10 p.m. ET on WatchESPN. pic.twitter.com/0EiOXusegB
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 7, 2021
Sources
2/ https://utsports.com/news/2021/12/7/for-vfl-al-wilson-college-football-hall-of-fame-a-team-honor.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]