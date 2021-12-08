A team honor for VFL Al Wilson, College Football Hall of Fame

Stories of Al Wilson’s steadfast leadership during his storied football career in Tennessee have reverberated through campus and Neyland Stadium for twenty years. On Tuesday, hours before receiving the largest award of his volunteer career, he credited his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as the cornerstone of each of those team’s Wilson leadership stories.

Wilson was formally inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021 at the annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner at ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

“It means the world to me as a player to have the opportunity to represent my teammates,” he said. “It’s also emotional because in the end it’s a team sport. We’re doing it as a team. I’ve told my teammates that this award bears my name, but it represents us as a team. To be a part of something like that and to be the representative of that (1998) team, it’s one of the most amazing feelings I can imagine. It was also humbling and something I’m very proud of.”

Wilson is the 25th Vol to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the first since Peyton Manning in 2017. Of the 25 inductees, 21 were inducted as players and four as coaches. The 25 inductees are the most in the SEC and sixth nationally.

Wilson was a 1998 consensus first-team All-American of the perfect 13-0 Vols squad that won the inaugural BCS National Championship at the Fiesta Bowl against the State of Florida. He also led Tennessee to three other bowl games, including consecutive Citrus Bowl wins in 1996 and 1997. During his Knoxville career, Wilson led the Vols to back-to-back Southeastern Conference titles (1997, 1998) and four top 10 finishes (No. 3 in 1995, No. 9 in 1996, No. 7 in 1997 and No. 1 in 1998).

A finalist for the 1998 Nagurski Trophy, the 1998 team captain posted 12 tackles and a school-record three forced fumbles in the Vols’ victory over No. 6 Florida that season. The heart of the UT defense, the linebacker made 77 tackles during the undefeated campaign, despite missing three games due to injury.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Wilson reflected on the challenges it took to be perfect in a season of adversity.

“When you have a lot of talent on the field, sometimes you hit your head,” he said. “It’s just one of those situations where you have to bring out the best in each other. I had the chance to play with a lot of guys at the next level. We just found a way to pull it off as a unit and as a “It’s very hard to go 13-0 in college football. You should have some good breaks during the season. You just have to find a way to work it out, and we found ways to do that.”

Wilson, a 1999 Senior Bowl participant, finished his stellar career with a total of 272 tackles. The Jackson, Tennessee native was inducted into the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 and the State of Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

A first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 1999 NFL Draft, Wilson was a five-time Pro Bowl selection while playing for the team from 1999-2006.

College Football Hall of Fame Class 2021

Harris Barton OT, North Carolina (1983-1986)

David Fulcher DB, Arizona State (1983-1985)

Rudy Hubbard Head Coach, Florida A&M (1974-1985)

Dan Morgan LB, Miami (Fla.) (1997-2000)

Carson Palmer QB, Southern Cal (1998-2002)

Tony Romo QB, Eastern Illinois (1999-2002)

Kenneth Sims DT, Texas (1978-81)

CJ player RB/KR, Clemson (2006-09)

Darren Sproles RB, State of Kansas (2001-04)

Bob Stoops Head Coach, Oklahoma (1999-2016)

Aaron Taylor OT, Notre Dame (1990-93)

Andre Tippett DE, Iowa (1979-1981)

Al Wilson LB, Tennessee (1995-1998)

Tennessee All-Time College Football Hall of Famers (year inducted)

Doug Atkins, T (1985)

George Cafego, Q.B. (1969)

Steve DeLong, G (1993)

Doug Dickey, coach (2003)

Bobby Dodd, QB (1959; elected as coach at Georgia Tech in 1993)

Nathan Dougherty, T (1967)

Frank Emmanuel, L.B. (2004)

Beattie Feathers, B (1955)

Philip Fulmer, Coach (2012)

Herman Hickman, G (1959)

Bob Johnson, C (1989)

Chip Kell, G (2006)

Steve Kiner, L.B. (1999)

Hank Lauricella, T.B. (1981)

Johnny Majors, T.B. (1987)

Peyton Manning, Q.B. (2017)

Gene McEver, H.B. (1954)

John Michels, G (1996)

Ed Molinski, G (1990)

Robert R. Neyland, Coach (1956)

Bob Suffridge, G (1961)

Reggie White, D.T. (2002)

Al Wilson, L.B. (2021)

Bowden Wyatt, E (1972)

Bowden Wyatt, Coach (1997)